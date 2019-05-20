New Penske Truck Leasing Facility Now Open for Business in Statesville, North Carolina

READING, Pa., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new facility in Statesville, North Carolina, in order to better serve its growing customer base in the region.

From its new location at 113 Watermelon Road in Statesville, Penske will offer full-service truck leasing , consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance .

"We serve a pretty diverse customer base in the region from food distributors to furniture haulers and we are excited to now offer them a new state-of-the-art facility and easy access to major thoroughfares like Interstate 40," explained Joe Hill, senior vice president for Penske's Southeast Region.

Penske's new location in Statesville is outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

The 18,500-square-foot facility that sits on 6 acres has twelve truck bays and is equipped with high-tech rapid lifting and lowering mobile column truck lifts, providing a safe environment for technicians to service vehicles.

Penske will hire at the facility as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of all open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 317,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

