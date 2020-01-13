New PERDUE® CHICKEN PLUS™ Contest Seeks To Celebrate America's Pickiest Eater

SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research suggests that 93% of U.S. children between the ages of 1 and 18 do not meet current recommendations for vegetable intake, and some go days without eating veggies at all. To help parents end the mealtime battle, PERDUE® launched its new, veggie-infused CHICKEN PLUSTM product line in late 2019.

Now, the brand is hosting its first ever America's Pickiest Eater Contest , calling on parents to submit the most hysterical photos and videos of their kids' picky-eater moments. The winner deemed America's pickiest eater will receive one year of free PERDUE CHICKEN PLUS products and be featured in select PERDUE advertising. Additionally, the premium protein brand will donate 2,000 pounds of product to a school of the winner's choice.

Through March 1, 2020, parents are encouraged to submit a photo or video that showcases their child's most outrageous, sneakiest, and funniest picky-eating habits. The winner will be announced in late March. Judging will be based on quality, creativity, and originality of entry.

Submissions for America's Pickiest Eater Contest are accepted in one of three ways:

Upload nomination on www.AmericasPickiestEater.com

Instagram: Follow @PerdueChicken, post an original photo/video to your own Instagram account, write a caption with a brief description of your nomination, and use the hashtags #AmericasPickiestEater and #Contest.

Twitter: Follow @PerdueChicken, post an original photo/video to your own Twitter account, write a caption with a brief description of your nomination, and use the hashtags #AmericasPickiestEater and #Contest

Facebook: Follow @PerdueChicken, post an original photo/video to your own Facebook account, write a caption with a brief description of your nomination, and use the hashtags #AmericasPickiestEater and #Contest

"Parents of picky eaters aren't alone! It's very common for kids to turn their noses up at veggies. Our goal in developing our new PERDUE CHICKEN PLUS product line was primarily to help the parents of picky eaters get more veggies into their kids' diets. It was imperative to us that we develop products with the added nutritional benefits of vegetables without sacrificing the flavor and texture that people love about our existing chicken nuggets, tenders, and patties," said Eric Christianson, Perdue Farms chief marketing officer. "We're excited to find and celebrate the pickiest eater in America, while also helping parents increase their family's veggie intake through products that kids already know and love."

PERDUE CHICKEN PLUS products are made with all-natural ingredients* and no-antibiotics-ever white meat chicken, blended with 1/4 cup (a half serving) of vegetables per serving.

For contest rules and more information, visit www.AmericasPickiestEater.com and follow @PerdueChicken on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

*Minimally processed. No Artificial ingredients except for textured wheat protein.

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE® and PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

