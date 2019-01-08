New PermaBase CI Insulated Cement Board™ Being Introduced Today At The International Surface Event In Las Vegas

A National Gypsum brand, PermaBase CI meets or exceeds energy code requirements in all seven climate zones across the country with an R-Value of R-10. For use in residential, multi-family and low-rise commercial applications, PermaBase CI is lighter weight than using separate cement board and insulation products.

"Using PermaBase CI Insulated Cement Board™ as a substrate for exterior finishes can reduce total installed costs by 20 to 25 percent," said Tony Fuller, product manager for PermaBase at National Gypsum. "Given the construction industry's evolving energy code requirements, this is good news for builders, general contractors, specifiers, design-build professionals and architects."

There are many benefits to using PermaBase CI Insulated Cement Board™ as a substrate for exterior finishes:

Faster Installation

Expedites construction schedules by saving time and labor over installing separate insulation and cement board solutions

Performance | Convenience | Lighter Weight

Made with PermaBase Cement Board and high-density polyiso insulation, PermaBase CI provides durability and highly efficient insulation in one lighter-weight, convenient package

Laminated with an R-10 Insulation

With an insulative value of R-10, PermaBase CI meets or exceeds energy code requirements across the country

NFPA 285 Approvals for Adhered Veneer Finishes

Approved for adhered veneer finishes such as manufactured and natural stone, thin brick and tile, as well as direct applied coatings of synthetic stucco

GREENGUARD GOLD certified

For low chemical emissions

Mold Resistant

Per UL 2824 as validated by UL Environment

PermaBase CI Insulated Cement Board™ will be showcased at TISE Jan. 22 – 25, along with other PermaBase products, at National Gypsum's Booth #5317. TISE is comprised of three world-class trade shows: SURFACES, StonExpo/Marmomac and TileExpo.

For technical questions on PermaBase CI Insulated Cement Board™, call 1-800-NATIONAL (628-4662) from 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or email techservice@nationalgypsum.com. Learn more at permabase.com/permabaseCI.

About National Gypsum & PermaBase Cement Board

National Gypsum Company is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of building products used worldwide. Its PermaBase Cement Board is distributed throughout North America and offers the industry's largest variety of cement boards covering the most demanding interior and exterior applications. PermaBase's reinforced edge is an exclusive feature that distinguishes it from competitors. This exceptional edge allows fasteners to be installed closer to the edge without fracturing other cement boards. It also makes PermaBase more comfortable to handle and reduces damage from handling.

SOURCE PermaBase Cement Board