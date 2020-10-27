New Personal Care Brand, Better & Better, Reimagines Toothpaste

For the first time in over 125 years, Better & Better eliminated the traditional plastic toothpaste tube with an earth-friendly pouch and reusable dispenser system. The better-for-you toothpaste is housed in a collapsible pouch that is inserted into a squeezable dispenser. The high-shine chrome plated cap and matte white base of the dispenser eliminate the crumpled, messy toothpaste tubes one keeps hidden away in the cabinet. It is easy to use and clean, and it also has a window that allows you to see how much toothpaste remains, while also providing a visual guide to help get all the toothpaste out - reducing paste waste by 40%.

The toothpaste pouches are BPA-free, use 45% less material than traditional tubes, and fully collapse - reducing landfill waste by 84%. Next to the dispenser sits an elegant 2-minute hourglass which marks the ideal brushing time recommended by dentists. The discreet, beautiful design also serves as a reminder to take the opportunity to create a mindful, elevated moment out of a normally mundane task.

On a journey toward what should be, and not stopping at what can be, Better & Better also prioritizes organic, pure, clean, vegan and natural ingredients in their products that you can actually recognize. Meet the full collection:

Better & Better Remarkably Pure Toothpaste: Cleans, whitens and holds other wonders. It is fluoride-free, and cleans and brightens with mild coconut foam (no SLS) and gentle scrubbers.

: Made from the same ingredients as the Remarkably Pure Toothpaste, the Fully Charged Toothpaste is designed to help you brush better with an added natural boost of Vitamins B12 and D3. Free of fluoride and synthetics, this toothpaste cleans and brightens with mild foam (no SLS) and gentle scrubbers. Better & Better Toothpaste Starter Set: A carefully designed, innovative and earth-friendly toothpaste system. The white, squeezable soft toothpaste pouch shell, high-shine chrome plated cap and base - eliminate crumpled, rumpled, guck-ified tubes often hidden away from view. The elegant 2-minute hourglass helps achieve a better brushing routine.

Each toothpaste is available in Bettermint flavor, which combines organic peppermint, organic spearmint and organic menthol for a soft flavor that leaves your mouth cool and your breath fresh. Better & Better is available through a membership subscription plan for $2.99 or $4.99 a month per person, and the Toothpaste Starter Set is included for free with each membership.

"Long before clean and organic products were accessible, I recognized the need for products that are better for our health. With Better & better, we set out to create products that are good in every way they can be. Better & Better makes it easy to improve your existing routine and habits with quality oral care products that focus on clean, organic, natural, simple and recognizable ingredients," said Better & Better CEO and Co-Founder, Vladimir Vukicevic.

Better & Better COO and Co-Founder, Jerry Hu, adds, "With years of experience in the food and beverage sourcing industry, I saw the opportunity to innovate by creating a high-quality product for our health, while being responsible to the planet. With Better & Better, we eliminated the age-old toothpaste tube and the associated ecological impacts to save landfill waste."

In an effort to continue to fight climate change, Better & Better will be planting a tree with One Tree Planted for every Toothpaste Starter Set sold. The product will also be shipped in fully recyclable materials to help eliminate our carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit betterandbetter.com and follow along the brand on social media @becomebetterandbettter ( https://www.instagram.com/becomebetterandbetter/ ).

About Better & Better

Launched in 2020, Better & Better was created to reimagine personal care products that are better for our health and for our planet. By prioritizing organic, pure, clean and natural ingredients and getting rid of the bad ones, we're enriching our products with nutrients we really need and dreaming up entirely new systems of delivery, minimizing the environmental impact of our company, products and customers. Co-founded by Vladimir Vukicevic and Jerry Hu, a proven and successful duo focused on creating compelling consumer products that better our lives and world, Better & Better introduces a line of premium, organic toothpastes that for the first time in over 125 years have innovated and eliminated the toothpaste tube, elevating oral care with strategically-designed dispensers. For more information, visit their website at betterandbetter.com .

