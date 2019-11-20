New Personal Goal Setting Planner Founder Says "The Ultimate Life Hack Is Tracking Your Goals"

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoalCrazy founder Jason VanDevere left his family's million-dollar business to create a startup that helps people "go crazy" by focusing on their goals and changing their lives.

"The ultimate life hack is tracking your goals," said VanDevere. "Discover your passion, then do it like crazy!"

After VanDevere left his job at his family business VanDevere Auto Group, he spent 6 months interviewing successful people and found they were all "goal crazy." He took his research and turned it into the GoalCrazy Planner—a 90-day planner designed to help people discover their goals and take crazy action towards achieving them.

The decision to leave the comfort and financial security of his family's business was a difficult one, but VanDevere wanted to start a business he was passionate about. That business was planners, which combined his love of journaling with his goal-oriented personality.

He had tried many different planners on the market but none of them did exactly what he had hoped. Some focused on listing your goals but none of them had an easy way to track your progress, which he believes is even more important: "Writing your goals helps, but if you aren't tracking your progress, how do you know if you're actually moving towards them?"

After spending his time with successful entrepreneurs, salesmen, and authors, one of the characteristics VanDevere noticed was that they were crazy about accomplishing their goals. The more successful they were, the more passionate they were about what they were doing. They were willing to take large risks and work an incredible amount of hours to make their goals happen.

"They thought different, and they thought bigger," says VanDevere. He didn't just want to make a planner that would help people list their goals, he wanted to make a planner that would encourage them to take crazy action towards accomplishing them.

One of the unique activities VanDevere did when designing the planner was hosting focus groups. These sessions provided him critical feedback for what people wanted in the design and content. VanDevere believes that this aspect of the process was a "make it or break it" for his planner: "I realized that people weren't just wanting a planner. What they really wanted was a coach that would show them the steps, and more importantly, hold them accountable to take action!"

The GoalCrazy Planner was released on July 15th, and "they have been selling like crazy!" says VanDevere. The business has sold over 2000 planners in their first 4 months and is excited to move into peak season with the holidays. His customer base is diverse, ranging from entrepreneurs, sales professionals, doctors, to parents and students.

If you need help writing out your goals and need the extra push to "go crazy" about them, check out the GoalCrazy Planner. They are available on their site and on Amazon .

GoalCrazy is a startup from Akron, Ohio that sells planners to help people set and track their goals and get results. GoalCrazy has a unique process for helping an individual discover their goals and then track their progress daily. It is one of the only planners that has the user set goals for all areas of their life, leading to a more balanced and rewarding life. The planner has quickly gained traction after its launch in July of 2019.

