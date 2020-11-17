New Personalized Medicine Report Shows Record-Setting Growth to 286 in Number of Personalized Medicines Available, Documents Challenges in Regulation, Reimbursement, Clinical Adoption

Now in its sixth edition, The Personalized Medicine Report: Opportunity, Challenges, and the Future reviews the scientific and technological trends that are helping physicians align prevention and treatment plans more closely with each patient's biological characteristics, circumstances and values. With reference to new tools including liquid biopsies, gene therapies and advanced data analytics, the report underlines personalized medicine's capacity to:

Shift the emphasis in medicine from reaction to prevention;

Direct targeted therapy and reduce trial-and-error prescribing;

Reduce the frequency and magnitude of adverse drug reactions;

Replace or circumvent aberrant molecular pathways associated with disease;

Reveal additional targeted uses for medicines and drug candidates;

Increase patient adherence to treatment;

Reduce high-risk invasive testing procedures;

Help to shift physician-patient engagement toward patient-centered care; and

Help to control the overall cost of health care.

To ensure that all patients can reap the full measure of personalized medicine's benefits, the report contends, health systems around the world will need to update outdated regulatory and reimbursement processes and address obstacles related to the clinical adoption of new medical practices and processes.

"The sixth edition of The Personalized Medicine Report underlines the importance of ensuring that our health systems are aligned with the latest science and technology so that we can deliver unprecedented benefits to both patients and health systems by targeting the right treatments to the right patients at the right time," said PMC President Edward Abrahams.

