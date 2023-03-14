NEW PERSONALIZED WEIGHT-LOSS TREATMENT - TRIMLY - HELPING PATIENTS LOSE WEIGHT AND KEEP IT OFF

Celebrity Women's Health Expert, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi is Making Waves in Weight-Loss

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned physician and surgeon, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, is getting lots of attention since the recent launch of Trimly – a new, personalized tele-medicine weight-loss treatment helping Americans, ages 12 - 64, with a BMI of 27 or greater. Created by, and under the direct supervision of Dr. Aliabadi, Trimly combines doctor-prescribed medication, an individualized weight-loss plan including nutritional advice, weekly virtual group office hours with Dr. Aliabadi, once-monthly check-in with a Trimly-trained physician associate, as well as access to coaching content and webinars ranging from nutrition and sleep to fertility and mental health.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi on how loosing 5 to 10% of body fat effects your health.

The year-long treatment sees patients nationwide via tele-medicine, with most patients seeing significant results within the first four months. Trimly is a new paradigm within the weight-loss space. Dr. Aliabadi has been helping her patients lose weight and regain control of their lives with semaglutides since 2014 – longer than most physicians currently in the space prescribing trending medications like Ozempic. Unlike others, she is being praised for her high success rate of patients maintaining their weight after coming off these medications – a side effect many patients on these medications complain about.

"This isn't simply about weight-loss. This is about helping people invest in their health to ward off future diseases that can ultimately be very costly," says Dr. Aliabadi. "As a doctor, I want to ensure that all of my patients are healthy regardless of what stage of their life they are in, and to see my patients thrive and live their best life is so rewarding."

As a physician-led weight-loss treatment, Trimly not only addresses weight, but also provides specialized treatment for patients with diagnosed or undiagnosed underlying health issues causing weight gain, or resulting in difficulty losing weight, such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), insulin resistance, endometriosis, and thyroid dysfunction to name a few. Trimly empowers patients to not only lose weight and keep it off but encourages a healthier lifestyle for lasting change. The program includes a full team of coaches including a Dietician, fertility specialist, and psychiatrist to support Trimly patients with educational content and webinars.

It's a grim reality that nearly 1 in 3 adults in America are overweight and struggle to shed the weight as a result of a number of factors including insulin resistance or other diseases. Nearly 70% of adults, 20 years and older, are overweight or obese in the United States, and facing a number of chronic health issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, fertility, etc. As a sought-after expert, Dr. Aliabadi is dedicated to empowering her patients through education - to learn about insulin resistance, PCOS, and how to effect long-lasting change through sustainable positive habits.

About Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi : Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi is a board-certified OB-GYN, founder of Trimly, and one of the most sought-after gynecologists - both in Southern California and internationally. Dr. Aliabadi received her Bachelor's degree with honors in biology from the University of California at Berkeley, and her Master's degree in physiology from Georgetown University. As an empowering female figure and physician, Dr. Aliabadi has been in private practice in Beverly Hills since 2002, and serves as the go-to gynecologist for a number of royal families and many celebrities. Her expertise, and passion to empower her patients through education, has been featured on "The Doctors," ''Keeping Up With The Kardashians," "Chasing the Cure," "The Dr. Phil Show," Yahoo!, Glamour, Fox News and People Magazine, just to name a few.

About Trimly:

In 2014, Dr. Aliabadi intensified her focus on overweight and obese patients, including patients who struggle with weight as an underlying result of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), which comprised nearly 60% of her practice. Her work led her to create Trimly – a personalized weight-loss treatment that brings effective, lasting change to both men and women across the country who have been struggling with a spectrum of weight issues. Dr. Aliabadi has made it her mission to help patients achieve a healthier lifestyle, gain confidence, and avert future health issues.

Dr. Aliabadi's weight-loss patients have experienced life-changing success through Trimly. After years of struggling, these patients are finally experiencing the life they have always wanted, and report that they feel healthy and ready to take on new challenges. For them, Trimly is about more than losing weight – it's about taking control of their health. For more information, visit Trimly.com or follow @TryTrimly.

