New Perspective to Open Premium, Senior Living Community This Summer in Weldon Spring, Missouri

Rental office now open for pre-leasing at 6020 Weldon Spring Parkway

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Perspective, the award-winning senior living company headquartered in Minnetonka, MN, proudly announces the opening of its leasing office for its newest community. Set to welcome residents in mid-summer 2024, this vibrant community is located at 400 Siedentop Rd. Weldon Spring, Missouri.

The temporary leasing office, located at 6020 Weldon Spring Parkway, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. Additionally, appointments are available outside regular hours and on weekends. The leasing office is situated a half-mile from the new community. Interested individuals can schedule appointments at 636-229-1311.

"We are looking forward to the opening of our first location in the St. Louis area," said New Perspective co-CEO Ryan Novaczyk. "When my family started the company, we set out to create a place where seniors can thrive in their golden years. Since the start, we've become known for exceptional, award-winning senior care."

The community will offer an array of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care. Additionally, it will boast a variety of amenities such as multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, salon services, a chapel/community room, engaging activities, on-site physical therapy and wellness services, as well as chef-designed culinary offerings.

"We know residents and their families will appreciate the appearance and functionality of the building, but it's our team of people who will make a lasting impact," said New Perspective co-CEO Chris Hyatt. "I am proud of the fact that, as a company, we consistently receive 9.5 out of 10 stars on resident satisfaction reviews for the friendliness and helpfulness of our team."

For information, please visit NPSeniorLiving.com .

About New Perspective:

Founded in 1998, New Perspective is a family-owned company that develops, owns, and operates 40 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder, Todd Novaczyk, and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley , in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease.

Media Contact: Kevin Hurd

612-351-8442

[email protected]

NPSeniorLiving.com

SOURCE New Perspective