New Pet Food Brand the Perfect "Elbows Up" Solution for Pet Parents Who Want a Food With Premium Local Ingredients, and Support Buying Canadian

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for made-in-Canada pet brands is increasing steadily, with 55% of pet parents saying they want local options and will pay more for Canadian products. Right on cue, Ontario-made CHARM Pet Food launched their brand new pet food line on Canada Day, and their dog and cat kibble recipes have already started arriving on shelves at local pet stores around the country.

CHARM is the newest super high quality nutrition pet food brand made in Canada and exported globally. CHARM offers a full selection of high quality formulas for Dogs and Cats based upon their W.I.L.D. ingredient program.

"We are a proud, family-owned company, and we're thrilled to offer pet parents recipes made with many ingredients from our own backyard in Ontario that harness the power of nature," says Rod Johnson, CHARM Pet Food general manager for North America. "Our goal is to craft healthy recipes pet parents can trust to keep their dogs and cats strong and healthy and to fuel every adventure!"

CHARM uses many Canadian ingredients to ensure freshness and guarantee their food meets the biological needs of dogs and cats. Their W.I.L.D. recipes feature:

Wholesome fresh meat

Ingredients for function

Low carbohydrate

Diets rich in animal protein

CHARM Pet Food for dogs and cats feature a minimum of 90% protein from animal sources, are grain-free, and are low in carbohydrates – perfect for carnivores. Every recipe supports vitality with unique functional ingredients, like eggshell membrane, collagen peptides, turmeric root, Antarctic krill, Reishi mushrooms, turkey tail mushrooms, and chaga mushrooms. Combined with wholesome fresh meats, these powerful ingredients support joint, immune, urinary, skin and coat health, digestion, and overall well-being.

The recipes are ticking many boxes for today's pet parents, whose highest priorities in pet food are nutrition, quality, ingredients, and freshness. In fact, as many as 96.6% of pet parents say that buying healthy food for their companion animal is just as important—if not more important—than buying healthy food for themselves.

"Our food was created to deliver all-in one nutrition to feed their wild side," says Johnson. "It's everything your dog or cat needs in one bowl: High-meat food for carnivores with a nutritional boost from functional ingredients."

