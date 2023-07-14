New Pet Franchise 'Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie' Primed for National Launch

The Los Angeles-Based Dog Grooming Concept from The Executive Teams Behind Sky Zone, The NOW, Aims to Open as Many as 200 Locations by 2028

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie , a new concept offering full-service grooming and self-serve wash stations for every size dog, announced today plans for a national launch via franchising.

Founded in Los Angeles, Bowie Barker opened its flagship West Hollywood location in May 2022. Led by a team of experienced franchise executives, Bowie Barker aims to sign franchise agreements in prime territories across the U.S., with the goal of opening as many as 200 locations by 2028.

Born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust, Bowie Barker's customizable offerings range from full-service grooming to self-serve wash stations for every size dog.

Bowie Barker was born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust. The concept updates the traditional dog grooming experience with a convenient booking app, a modern store design and interior, wellness checks for pups, and a simple membership program, while also providing a suite of full-service and DIY offerings for its guests and members.

Bowie Barker is a lifestyle brand under the Post Investment Group family, which focuses on four sectors; real estate, consumer products, pet services, and health and wellness, including emerging franchise The NOW Massage . Bowie Barker was co-founded by Jeff Platt, former CEO of Sky Zone and current President of The NOW Massage, Gara Post, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The NOW Massage, and Michelle Sandonato, VP of Strategy at The NOW Massage and former VP of Guest Experience at Sky Zone.

The Bowie Barker team looks forward to expanding upon the brand's initial success by welcoming franchise owners to join the rapidly growing $5 billion pet grooming industry*.

"Designed to meet the needs of Millennial and Gen Z dog owners, Bowie Barker's thoughtful, modern design, custom technology platform, and straightforward, membership-based pricing elevates the standard pet care experience," said Bowie Barker Co-Founder Michelle Sandonato. "The quick-yet-strategic success of our first location has laid the groundwork for us to partner with franchise owners to bring Bowie Barker to neighborhoods across the country."

A recurring and predictable revenue stream, competitive buildout costs and extensive corporate support offers a scalable model that allows for prospective franchise owners to easily open multiple Bowie Barker locations. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Bowie Barker, please visit www.bowiebarker.com/franchise .

ABOUT BOWIE BARKER

Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie offers personalized services for every pup. Born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust, Bowie Barker's customizable offerings range from full-service grooming to self-serve wash stations for every size dog. Bowie Barker updates the traditional grooming experience with a convenient booking app, health checks, sustainable products, all natural treats and toys, and an educated team providing a suite of services for its members and guests. Founded in 2022, Bowie Barker's flagship shop is located in the heart of West Hollywood, California. Bowie Barker is a lifestyle brand under the Post Investment Group family, which focuses on four sectors; health and wellness, real estate, consumer products and pet services. To see what all the bark is about, please visit bowiebarker.com .

* Grand View Research

Media Contact: Cody Larkin

[email protected], 262.490.0384

Download Media Photos , Photo Credit: Bowie Barker

SOURCE Bowie Barker