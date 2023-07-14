New Pet Franchise 'Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie' Primed for National Launch

News provided by

Bowie Barker

14 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

The Los Angeles-Based Dog Grooming Concept from The Executive Teams Behind Sky Zone, The NOW, Aims to Open as Many as 200 Locations by 2028

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie, a new concept offering full-service grooming and self-serve wash stations for every size dog, announced today plans for a national launch via franchising.

Founded in Los Angeles, Bowie Barker opened its flagship West Hollywood location in May 2022. Led by a team of experienced franchise executives, Bowie Barker aims to sign franchise agreements in prime territories across the U.S., with the goal of opening as many as 200 locations by 2028.

Continue Reading
Born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust, Bowie Barker's customizable offerings range from full-service grooming to self-serve wash stations for every size dog.
Born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust, Bowie Barker's customizable offerings range from full-service grooming to self-serve wash stations for every size dog.

Bowie Barker was born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust. The concept updates the traditional dog grooming experience with a convenient booking app, a modern store design and interior, wellness checks for pups, and a simple membership program, while also providing a suite of full-service and DIY offerings for its guests and members.

Bowie Barker is a lifestyle brand under the Post Investment Group family, which focuses on four sectors; real estate, consumer products, pet services, and health and wellness, including emerging franchise The NOW Massage. Bowie Barker was co-founded by Jeff Platt, former CEO of Sky Zone and current President of The NOW Massage, Gara Post, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The NOW Massage, and Michelle Sandonato, VP of Strategy at The NOW Massage and former VP of Guest Experience at Sky Zone.

The Bowie Barker team looks forward to expanding upon the brand's initial success by welcoming franchise owners to join the rapidly growing $5 billion pet grooming industry*.

"Designed to meet the needs of Millennial and Gen Z dog owners, Bowie Barker's thoughtful, modern design, custom technology platform, and straightforward, membership-based pricing elevates the standard pet care experience," said Bowie Barker Co-Founder Michelle Sandonato. "The quick-yet-strategic success of our first location has laid the groundwork for us to partner with franchise owners to bring Bowie Barker to neighborhoods across the country."

A recurring and predictable revenue stream, competitive buildout costs and extensive corporate support offers a scalable model that allows for prospective franchise owners to easily open multiple Bowie Barker locations. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Bowie Barker, please visit www.bowiebarker.com/franchise.

ABOUT BOWIE BARKER
Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie offers personalized services for every pup. Born out of the necessity for high-quality care that dog owners can trust, Bowie Barker's customizable offerings range from full-service grooming to self-serve wash stations for every size dog. Bowie Barker updates the traditional grooming experience with a convenient booking app, health checks, sustainable products, all natural treats and toys, and an educated team providing a suite of services for its members and guests. Founded in 2022, Bowie Barker's flagship shop is located in the heart of West Hollywood, California. Bowie Barker is a lifestyle brand under the Post Investment Group family, which focuses on four sectors; health and wellness, real estate, consumer products and pet services. To see what all the bark is about, please visit bowiebarker.com.

*Grand View Research

Media Contact: Cody Larkin
[email protected], 262.490.0384
Download Media Photos, Photo Credit: Bowie Barker

SOURCE Bowie Barker

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.