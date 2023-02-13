New Peterman Brothers training facility prepares job-ready technicians

The leading Indianapolis HVAC and plumbing provider announces a new state-of-the-art home for its Peterman Top Tech Academy skilled trades apprentice program

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, announces a new state-of-the-art facility for the Peterman Top Tech Academy skilled trades training program.

The new 54,000-square-foot facility enhances the classroom learning and hands-on lab experience that are central to Top Tech Academy's proven HVAC, plumbing and electrical technician training.

"The skilled trades offer an achievable path to a rewarding and well-paying career," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "We've invested in this new facility in order to increase the opportunities available to talented, hard-working people in our community who are looking for a meaningful vocation."

Top Tech Academy, Peterman Brothers' immersive, four-month paid apprentice program, combines classroom instruction, lab learning and on-the-job training. The new facility includes a 5,000-square-foot lab with a full-size, fully functioning HVAC system.

Approximately 70 students make up the current Top Tech Academy class, the largest since the program was launched in 2020. More than 100 technicians have graduated from the academy.

"The new Top Tech Academy facility is also an investment in our commitment to providing extraordinary service throughout our community," Peterman said. "The academy helps us prepare the next generation of technicians to continue delivering the experience and results that people have expected from Peterman since 1986."

