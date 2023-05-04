New Pharma Consulting Agency, POCN Group, to Provide Industry's Largest Data Offering to Reach NPs, PAs and APPs

POCN Group hires its first Chief Growth Officer, Sonja "Sunny" Foster-Storch, to continue driving the company's momentum as the leading NP and PA strategic partner for pharma and life sciences.

BOONTON, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, POCN Group has launched as the premier strategic consulting agency for pharma and life sciences to leverage for marketing to Nurse Practitioners (NP), Physician Associates (PA) and Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) in the U.S. POCN has the largest professional community and suite of advanced data services created for pharmaceutical and medical device marketers. With NPs and PA's representing 33% of prescribing clinicians and having a collective prescribing power of $131B annually, it is essential that industry marketers leverage this data to deliver optimal targeting, program analytics and accurate ROI.

To bolster this initiative, POCN Group recently hired Sonja "Sunny" Foster-Storch as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO), a new leadership role that will advance POCN Group's data offering and strategic partnerships. Foster-Storch has over 35 years of experience in healthcare communications, working to transform business strategy for some of the industry's biggest players, including, Omnicom, IPG Health and Syneos Health Communications most recently.

"As we enter into this new era of NP and PA marketing, we're so excited to be building upon our success over the last 10 years. Sunny's experience in healthcare communication and business strategy will be crucial to our continued growth and is a sign of good things to come for POCN Group. This is an opportunity to continue to grow as a focused and intentional strategic partner for NP and PAs and the companies who reach them," said Richard Zwickel, Chairman and CEO of POCN Group.

POCN Group's cutting-edge data and analytic services cater to industry partners seeking a deeper understanding of NP and PA roles and needs. The comprehensive suite features six distinct tools designed to elevate marketing strategies and enhance targeting accuracy:

Total Office™: This location-focused service uses POCN Group's proprietary data and advanced analytics to properly locate and value NPs and PAs by linking them to patients, to Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) and their institutions.

Inferred Specialty: This novel approach reveals hidden insights into NP and PA specialties by using proprietary data and analytics techniques, allowing marketers, data and sales operations professionals to tailor their strategies to match the actual therapeutic areas and expertise of these HCPs.

True Rx™: This service utilizes longitudinal patient data to identify the true therapy initiator and provides reattributed prescription credits to specific HCPs within individual offices and between specialty and general practice offices.

KOL Mapping: This service benefits from POCN Group's unparalleled bureau of ambassadors to select the perfect partner for brands.

Data Toolkit: This robust DaaS self-service tool can match brand target lists and identify how many NPs and PAs practice in key offices and others who can be uncovered.

DataStream: Combining all of the above tools, this comprehensive service is a group of data subscriptions that are API compatible and seamlessly integrated with third-party applications for agencies and pharmaceutical companies.

POCN Group's strategy team has extensive experience in the spaces with the only database informed by the real-time clinical behavior of over 600,000 NPs and PAs who write over 1.4B prescriptions annually. The consulting services help marketers to identify and link data to each clinician and more closely follow patient diagnoses and treatment activity. POCN Group's proprietary data services take raw HCP data and extract an accurate picture of individual NP and PA behaviors by fusing with POCN's first-party data, aligning patients, HCPs, institutions, diagnosis, procedure, and prescription data.

"After almost 4 decades in this business, I was blown away to discover the power of the NPs and PAs," Foster-Storch said. "Having led healthcare teams in advertising, sales and medical communications, I admit that this group of APPs has often been far too less of a focus in the countless strategic initiatives I've launched. I'm so delighted to change this for our clients, their brands, and the patients who receive such deep and focused care from these professionals. It's time to shine a brighter light on NPs and PAs."

To learn more about POCN Group's three-step process, including advanced data services and how they can elevate pharmaceutical marketing efforts, visit www.pocngroup.com.

About POCN Group

Founded in 2014, POCN created America's largest social and professional community, specifically for nurse practitioners (NPs), physician associates (PAs) and Advanced Practice Providers (APPs). Building from this success, POCN Group has been bolstering its best-in-class data set for more than eight years, including POCN's comprehensive first-party data along with prescriptions, medical claims, and active patient claims. POCN Group's data-driven approach, reinforced by advanced analytics, drives strategic and measurable customer engagement results for leading pharmaceutical companies and marketing agencies.

To learn more, visit www.pocngroup.com .

