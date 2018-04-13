New Pharmaceutical Industry Report Sheds Light on Authorship Selection, Transitions in Scientific Publications Process

But the publications process can get bogged down by gray areas such as authorship selection. Likewise, many companies aren't sure how to handle author transitions to another company or institution. To provide current insights around these time-consuming and important issues, Best Practices, LLC undertook benchmarking research to examine the industry's current approach to authorship selection.

This new research study reviews the standards, processes and rationale of critical authorship selection and retention decisions. Publications leaders can use this research to shape their publication policies to avoid uncertainties and delays. Specifically, this study provides insights on guidance on the removal of an author from the publication, when an author is leaving for a competitor/non-competitor, circumstances under which former employee is allowed to remain lead author, and specification of authorship rights in employment contract.

In the study, a majority of companies said they don't balance the ratio of internal to external authors since ICMJE criteria don't differentiate between them. The study also found that there is no agreement on who is the best arbiter for determining who will be invited to be an author, although some type of group (publication team or trial-steering committee) is used by 48%.

"Authorship Selection for Medical Publications at Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies" will serve as a reference for medical publication leaders to shape their authorship transition guidelines.

Key topics in the 48-page study include:

Criteria and Process for Different Types of Publications

Defining, Tracking, and Recording Author Contributions

Process for Internal vs. External Authors

Guidance for Transitioning Authors

Joining a Competitor vs Non-competitor

Guidance for Transitioning KOLs

For this study, Best Practices, LLC engaged 23 leaders from biopharmaceutical companies and a publication services consultancy in this benchmarking research. The study has two data segments: Large Companies and Small to Medium Companies.

ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLC

Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis.

