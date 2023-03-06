PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular online CBD blog and CBD store known as New Phase Blends has just acquired CBD School. In an effort to continue to deliver the most valuable CBD content on the web to viewers, Dale Hewett, owner of New Phase Blends, made the decision to purchase CBD School and consolidate all data.

Widely touted as the 'best source of CBD information on the web', New Phase Blends' primary goal is to deliver accurate data surrounding CBD products, and CBD use. By adding CBD School's informational database to the best CBD blog online, New Phase Blends can continue to remain in the top tier of this educational category.

Most people have become aware of the NPB product line because of their nationally recognized CBD-based sleep aid, released back in 2019. Their CBD oil for sleep retains a patent-pending status, and is still (arguably) one of the best hemp-based sleep aids on the internet.

For more information on this merger, please visit the CBD school exclusive page.

