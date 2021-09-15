New Phase Blends Announces New Pure CBD Gummies Product Line

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By this point in time, you've likely heard all about the CBD craze. For those of you who haven't, the CBD, or cannabidiol, industry is one of the fastest growing industries the United States has ever seen.

CBD is a phyto-cannabinoid, or 'plant chemical', that comes from the cannabis plant. Both hemp and marijuana make up the cannabis plant species. Due to the low level of THC in hemp (less than 0.3%), the CBD industry utilizes only hemp-based products to remain federally legal.



New Phase Blends is a popular veteran owned and operated organization that specializes in blending CBD with other natural and well-studied compounds. The result is a longer lasting, and far superior, product when compared to standalone CBD products that everyone else seems to sell.

Their latest product, CBD gummies, falls under their 'pure' product line.

"Sure, while we aren't the first company, or even one of the first companies, to sell CBD gummies, we wanted to make sure we got the composition of the CBD gummies down perfectly before introducing them," Hewett says.

Dale Hewett is the founder of New Phase Blends. After experiencing a parachute accident on active duty in the US Army which resulted in a spinal cord injury, Hewett discovered CBD and the relief it gave him. He developed some unique formulations for himself, and now offers the same relief he himself uses to others around the world.

Hewett continues by stating, "These CBD gummies are some of the best you can find on the internet. You'll love them. I really want you to love them. If you don't, just send them back and we'll give you your money back. ALL of it. We aren't here to just make a quick buck from the CBD boom – we're here to help get you the relief you need."

People around the US flock to products like CBD oil for relief from symptoms like pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

Cannabinoids, like CBD, interact with the endocannabinoid system within the human body to elicit certain responses. While CBD is not approved for use as a dietary supplement by the FDA, yet, people seem to enjoy the potential benefits.

Visit the New Phase Blends website at newphaseblends.com for more information.

