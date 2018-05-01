New Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i Offers Families a New Level of Air Purification and Smart Performance

Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i provides superior performance, with identification and removal of odors and gases1 in extra-large rooms up to 454 square feet, while helping users track current air quality with simple visual cues. Backed by cutting-edge AeraSense technology, Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i uses a multi-stage active filtration system to capture 99.97% of allergens such as pollen and dust mites2, in addition to gases and odors. With a dual sided air intake, Philips has two sets of each of the following filters:

Pre-filter: removes larger dust and hair

True HEPA filter: removes ultrafine particles as small as 0.3 microns 2

Active carbon filter: absorbs gasses including volatile organic compounds and odors

"We wanted to introduce families to a new superior approach to air purifying without compromising size and efficiency," says Eline de Graaf, Marketing Director for Philips. "Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i offers the ability to control the quality of air anywhere in the home. With new app connectivity features and visual cues for real-time access, families can feel confident that their home's air quality is the best it can be."

Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i offers visual reassurance of air quality with simple visual cues via unique numerical index and corresponding color ring so families can feel confident that even the smallest particles are properly filtered. The four color design visually presents indoor air quality by color cues – from blue (good) to red (poor). The monitoring system indicates potential risk of air allergens and displays the density level of detected gases.

Families are also able to customize the air purifier to their needs with special modes such as the Extra-sensitive Allergen mode, which detects the slightest change in allergen level and responds instantly to return allergens to a safe level, and Sleep Mode, which dims display lights and operates in near-silence for clean air while you sleep.

Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i connects to the new Air Matters app to provide real-time access to indoor and outdoor allergen levels, historical tracking, advice, and tools to reduce airborne allergens at home effectively. Air Matters is available for download in the Apple App Store and

Google Play. Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i will have the ability to connect to Amazon Alexa in Spring 2018 for even more convenience at home.

Visit Philips.com for more details about Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i and the full range of air purifier and humidifier options from Philips.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

1 Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated.

2 Removes 99.97% >0.3microns particles of the air that passes through the filter: tested in 3rd party lab.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-philips-air-purifier-series-5000i-offers-families-a-new-level-of-air-purification-and-smart-performance-300639482.html

SOURCE Philips