New Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 now features artificial intelligence for a smarter shaving experience

"Philips Norelco pioneered artificial intelligence in electric shavers with the debut of Philips Norelco Shaver Series 7000 in January 2021," said Brett Bardsley, Philips Norelco Marketing Director. "SenseIQ technology is the outcome of years of research and development and delivers superior results, helping users feel confident in their shave no matter their hair length, hair type or skin type."



From software to hardware, Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 has features that help deliver a more comfortable shave every time, even on a day five beard*:



Providing superior closeness, Dual SteelPrecision self-sharpening blades perform up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, requiring fewer strokes and resulting in less skin irritation.

perform up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, requiring fewer strokes and resulting in less skin irritation. 360-degree, fully flexible heads follow facial contours without tearing skin and the Protective SkinGlide coating reduces friction on skin by 25%**.

follow facial contours without tearing skin and the Protective SkinGlide coating reduces friction on skin by 25%**. Ensuring a close shave that also helps keep skin smooth, hair-guide precision heads are shaped to get as close to the skin as possible; the surfaces are enhanced with hair guiding channels designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

are shaped to get as close to the skin as possible; the surfaces are enhanced with hair guiding channels designed to move hair into an effective cutting position. Featuring both wet & dry capabilities, Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 is available with the new Quick Clean Pod cleaning station, which thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just one minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water***.

Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 is available at Philips.com and retailers nationwide beginning October 2021, starting at $219.99. The Philips GroomTribe app is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

* Versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

** Compared to non-coated material

*** Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

