New Philips OlfaPure 7300 Smart Car Aroma Diffuser Let Drivers Match Scents to their Mood

News provided by

Lumileds

22 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumileds, a leading lighting solutions company, has introduced a new aroma diffuser specifically designed for use in vehicles. The Philips OlfaPure 7300 is an app controlled, car aroma diffuser that allows drivers and passengers to relax, stay alert, reduce motion sickness or simply refresh the air inside their vehicle by choosing from a broad selection of French-designed fragrances. The innovative Philips OlfaPure 7200 scent diffuser allows drivers to make every trip more comfortable at the touch of a button. The diffuser holds up to four different scent cartridges at a time, allowing users to customize their preferred aroma to improve their driving experience and mood.

Continue Reading
Philips OlfaPure 7300 users to choose from 10 different aromas to improve their driving experience.
Philips OlfaPure 7300 users to choose from 10 different aromas to improve their driving experience.
The Philips OlfaPure 7300 Car Aroma Diffuser uses advanced technologies to give drivers the ability to choose the scent inside their vehicle.
The Philips OlfaPure 7300 Car Aroma Diffuser uses advanced technologies to give drivers the ability to choose the scent inside their vehicle.

Smart scent release avoids 'nose blindness'

The Philips OlfaPure 7300 is controlled by a smartphone app that employs an advanced spatial algorithm to control the aroma diffusion for an optimal experience. The technology varies the scent output automatically, providing a refreshing, consistent aroma. The smart scent release avoids the 'nose blindness' that is common with diffusers that continually pump out a high level of scents. To ensure a consistently adaptive scent, the algorithm analyzes factors including the characteristics of the scent, how quickly it travels, and even the vehicle cabin size.

"In addition to the smart scent release, the Philips OlfaPure 7300 also uses a dry-air diffusion technology that is safer than traditional car aroma devices," notes Jason Dreger, Lumileds Product Marketing Manager. "The OlfaPure 7300 does not use liquid oil droplets that leave residue on interior fabrics, leathers, plastics, or windows. It has also been certified by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) as safe to breathe."

Broad portfolio of fragrances, made in France
Philips OlfaPure 7300 users can choose from an array of 10 different fragrances including three 'functional' scents and seven 'mood' scents. The functional scents include Odor Removal, Motion Sickness, and Anti-V (neutralizes microbes). The mood scents include Black Cherry, Jasmin, Citrus Garden, Lavender, Orchard, Solarium, and Ocean Bliss. All OlfaPure fragrances were crafted in France and are formulated with high quality ingredients.

Designed to fit in most console cup holders, the Philips OlfaPure 7300 is USB powered, and Bluetooth connected. Up to four scents can be loaded in one unit at a time, and each scent lasts approximately three months. The smartphone app is available as a free download and allows users to select one of four scents loaded in the diffuser, vary the intensity of the scent release, set a schedule for operation, and monitor the volume of the scent remaining, alerting the driver when a cartridge needs to be replaced. The diffuser stops automatically after two hours continuous use.

"Car fresheners have become even more popular than home fresheners," added Dreger. "We believe that the Philips OlfaPure 7300 sets a new standard in aroma diffusers thanks to its impressive built-in technology and excellent scent offerings."

View on Amazon.

SOURCE Lumileds

Also from this source

Lumileds Names Tom Constantino as New CFO

Lumileds Names Tom Constantino as New CFO

Lumileds, a global lighting and light source innovation and manufacturing leader, announces that Tom Constantino has joined the company as Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.