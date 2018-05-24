New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal

A recent Philips Beauty survey* revealed that, on average, American women spend more than $650 per year on hair removal costs. With Philips Satinelle Advanced – which can be used on the entire body – women can now remove hair more efficiently with a one-time investment, saving an average of more than $550 per year.

"At Philips, we understand that when it comes to electric hair removal, women want an effective product that is designed just for them and won't break the bank," says Beth Sprole, Philips Marketing Team Lead for Beauty and Healthy Sleep Solutions. "With this innovation, we are providing an effective, at-home hair removal solution that addresses the hair removal needs of women everywhere."

Faster epilation on even the finest of hairs

As summer arrives and temperatures rise, so does the importance of hair removal in the minds of American women. According to the recent Philips Beauty survey*, nearly 3 in 4 (72%) women have chosen NOT to wear an outfit they wanted to, specifically because they forgot to remove their body hair.

With Philips Satinelle Advanced, you can quickly remove hairs by the root from the entire body, including legs, underarms, face and bikini areas – targeting hairs that are up to four times shorter than when waxing. The device's extra wide epilator head, made of a unique ceramic material, provides exceptional results and removes more hair in one pass.

Efficient epilation all over the body, including the most sensitive areas

According to the survey*, many women believe it is important to completely remove unwanted body hair for special occasions, such as a vacation (55%), a first date (41%) or a holiday gathering (22%). Philips Satinelle Advanced is designed to conveniently provide weeks of hair-free, smooth skin for the whole body. An excellent option for the bikini line and armpits, it provides an efficient epilation on wet or dry skin, with a tweezing action speed of up to 70,400 per minute. The cordless, ergonomic and anti-slip grip handle and opti-light for improved visibility and accuracy helps make it ideal for precise hair removal.

Easy and effortless usage

Philips Satinelle Advanced comes with a variety of accessories for optimal root hair removal – each to be used with two intensity settings that allow users to select the perfect level of power for each hair removal. The device also comes with a cleaning brush, premium storage pouch and charger.

The product is now available in three models and colors – 2-in-1 Epilator & Trimmer (white with pink trim), 2-in-1 Epilator & Shaver (purple with silver trim) and 3-in-1 Epilator, Shaver & Trimmer (pink with silver trim) – at major retailers, ranging from a suggested retail price of $69.99 to $99.99.

* The Philips Beauty Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 US women, using an email invitation and an online survey in April 2018. Unless otherwise specified, all statistics referenced within this press release are results of this survey.

