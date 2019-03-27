"New Phone" Culture Contributing to America's Fast-Growing E-Waste Problem

ecoATM Gazelle survey shows vast majority of U.S. consumers unaware of option to purchase pre-owned electronic devices despite buying secondhand cars, clothes and furniture

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eighty-five percent of Americans are either unaware or do not care that electronic waste (discarded phones, computers, electronics) makes up the fastest-growing waste stream in the United States and the world, according to a new survey on consumption and recycling habits. In 2017 alone, the world produced over 44 million tons of e-waste valued at over USD $64 billion.1

The survey conducted by ecoATM Gazelle, the leading marketplace for consumers to buy and sell previously-owned electronic devices, also found that only 25 percent of Americans recycle electronic devices and a shocking 33 percent report not recycling at all.

Electronics account for 70 percent2 of landfills' toxic waste. If left in landfills, the chemicals and elements of electronic waste such as lead, mercury, and barium leach into soil and underground waterways, causing detrimental effects to the environment.

Worse yet, while many Americans said they were comfortable buying secondhand cars (48%), clothing (31%) and even furniture (26%), less than 10 percent of U.S. consumers choose to purchase pre-owned electronic devices such as a computers or cell phones.

"There is still a general lack of awareness around e-waste and the negative impact that consumer electronic purchasing and recycling decisions are having on our environment," said Yanyan Ji, SVP Marketing and GM, e-Commerce at ecoATM Gazelle. "We hope to enlighten Americans on how easy it is to recycle or trade-in an electronic device, and together with our customers, we want to work towards a future where buying pre-owned computers and electronics becomes the new normal."

To address the magnitude of e-waste in America, it is important that consumers extend the life of devices currently in circulation through trade-in, maintenance and considering pre-owned. However, a surprising 67 percent of U.S. consumers report never having owned a pre-owned cell phone. This is despite over half of consumers (58%) saying that owning the latest model wasn't important to them, and 74 percent of consumers claiming they would not be able to tell if somebody had a pre-owned device.

Furthermore, over 50 percent of Americans say they are willing to pay more for an item from a business whose values align with their environmental, political and sustainable beliefs, yet most respondents have not considered pre-owned, an option that allows consumers to pay less and protect the environment.

It has never been easier for consumers to do their part in addressing the growing e-waste problem with services such as those offered in person at ecoATM kiosks nationwide and online through Gazelle.com. By paying a fair price for consumers' used devices and certifying them for resale, ecoATM Gazelle has helped to divert over 19 million devices, and counting, from landfills.

