New PhRMA report shows over 500 medicines in development for neurological disorders

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Neurological disorders, which include more than 1,000 conditions that disrupt the brain and nervous system, affect an estimated 100 million Americans, nearly one third of the U.S. population. According to a recent study, this number is likely to increase, as the number of Americans ages 65 and over in the U.S. is projected to nearly double.

There are currently 537 medicines in development for numerous, wide-ranging neurological disorders by America's biopharmaceutical companies. Together: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

With the annual cost of neurological disorders already approaching $800 billion, new treatments that both modify and prevent neurological disease are more critical than ever. Today, a new report shows there are currently 537 medicines in development for numerous, wide-ranging neurological disorders by America's biopharmaceutical companies. These include 95 medicines for brain tumors, 92 for Alzheimer's disease, 46 for chronic pain and many more impacting conditions ranging from multiple sclerosis to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Innovative research drives the development of these groundbreaking treatments by giving scientists an enhanced understanding of the nervous system at the molecular and genetic levels. A recent report found that 74 percent of medicines in the biopharmaceutical pipeline for neurological disorders are potentially "first-in-class."

The medicines in development in the biopharmaceutical pipeline include several novel approaches to treat a range of neurological diseases, including:

Brain tumors , of which nearly 80,000 new cases are diagnosed each year

, of which nearly 80,000 new cases are diagnosed each year Alzheimer's disease and other dementias that, combined, affect 7.7 million people in the United States

and other dementias that, combined, affect 7.7 million people in Parkinson's disease , which already affects one million people and is expected to double its incidence rate by 2030

, which already affects one million people and is expected to double its incidence rate by 2030 Chronic pain and chronic pain conditions, which affect more than 25 million Americans

and chronic pain conditions, which affect more than 25 million Americans Epilepsy, the fourth most common neurological disease, and other seizure disorders

The 537 medicines in development represent a heightened understanding of the underlying mechanisms of neurological disorders. This improved understanding ultimately paves the way for biopharmaceutical companies to uncover new targets, treatments and cures that enhance and save patients' lives.

