New Physician-led Nonprofit Formed To Advance Safety, Science, and Standards in Hormone Therapy, To Develop First Comprehensive Clinical Guidelines

The Society of Proactive Medicine brings together leading multi-disciplinary U.S. physicians to set evidence-based standards for hormone therapy, improving safety, transparency, access for consumers

GRAND FORKS, N.D., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent nonprofit organization, The Society of Proactive Medicine, led by a multi-disciplinary coalition of leading healthcare professionals, has been formed to ensure hormone therapy (HRT) including bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is used safely, effectively, and according to the most scientific evidence to protect long-term health.

Mission: Modernize Hormone Replacement Therapy Through Evidence-Based Science, Education, and Transparency

The Society's mission is to raise the standard of care in hormone medicine by replacing outdated narratives with current, physiology-based science, creating the first comprehensive, evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) for men and women and by addressing gaps in clinical education. Equipping the public with transparent, evidence-based guidance, the Society aims to improve metabolic health, reduce disease, and support proactive, patient-centered health. The Society prioritizes individualized BHRT based on high-quality medical research and expert clinical practice.

Recognizing an urgent need for an industry-independent, scientifically rigorous authority to unify BHRT practices, correct misinformation, and create standards of care that reflect the latest research, Dr. Nicole Lovat, MD, PhD, (Pharmacology and Therapeutics) and Dr. Peter Fotinos MD, co-founded The Society of Proactive Medicine.

Establishing a Foundation for Transparent, Evidence-Based Care

Beginning in 2026, the Society is planning to begin publishing clinical practice guidelines, research summaries, and training resources to close persistent education gaps and improve patient outcomes.

Its work will focus on:

Promoting evidence-based standards of care that reflect the most current medical research regarding hormone therapy safety, dosing and indications.





Educating the public regarding the safe use of BHRT including risks, benefits, alternatives and outcomes.





Supporting cross-disciplinary training for clinicians and healthcare teams.





Encouraging proactive approaches to health and disease prevention through hormonal balance and optimization.

About the Co-Founders

Dr. Lovat is a dual board-certified Canadian-trained family physician whose career spans rigorous drug science, medical research, clinical practice, and patient education. Dr. Lovat's PhD in Pharmacology and Therapeutics focused on hormones, insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and pregnancy. She has also practiced critical care, emergency medicine, family practice and has served as a medical director, and educator including at academic institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, the University of Washington School of Medicine and the University of North Dakota's School of Medicine where she currently teaches. Dr. Lovat founded Firefly Medical Group PLLC, a concierge BHRT, Direct Primary Care, Aesthetics and Weight Loss with practices in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest.

Dr. Fotinos is a clinical physician, a recognized expert in hormone therapy, age management, and preventive medicine, and Chief Medical Officer at Excel Medical. With decades of experience, he has developed innovative BHRT methods including daily microdosing protocols by focusing on the root causes of aging and hormonal imbalances. He is committed to challenging outdated medical guidelines and advancing evidence-based approaches that prioritize patient well-being. A co-founder of Revita Medical Wellness in Charlotte, NC, he is currently authoring a new book, The Road Rewritten: Advancing Hormone Therapy Through Proactive Medicine. Dr. Fotinos is also a strong advocate for leveraging digital innovation to expand access, streamline care, and empower patients to take control of their health, and a member of the Forbes Business Council.

Both physicians were driven by a shared goal of optimizing patient health and saw an unmet need for an authoritative, evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to BHRT to set the standard of care. By aligning clinical practice with evidence-based medicine, the Society aims to shift healthcare away from a "wait for disease" model and toward proactive, preventive care that supports quality of life, metabolic health, and healthy aging.

"After years of seeing patients confused, frightened, or denied appropriate treatment because of outdated narratives around hormone therapy, it became clear that an independent, multidisciplinary organization was needed," said Dr. Lovat. "Our healthcare system is reactive: we must be proactive and change the paradigm."

By uniting experts from multiple specialties and disciplines, we can ensure that the public is better served by clinicians that have the knowledge and tools to provide safe, effective, modernized hormone therapy and give patients the confidence and clarity they deserve." The outdated guidelines were from "expert" physicians who had never employed hormones for the purposes of proactive age management and health.

Responding to a Pivotal Shift in Hormone Therapy Policy

The Society has been in development for months and launches amid a landmark shift in regulatory and scientific understanding of BHRT. In November 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated the removal of many long-standing black box warnings from women's hormone therapy drug labels, marking a major shift toward evidence-based BHRT practice. This followed an earlier action in February 2025, when the FDA updated the drug label for testosterone products prescribed to men, replacing outdated warnings with language that reflects the modern scientific evidence. Together, these decisions show a significant shift in how regulators interpret hormone therapy research and demonstrate a growing alignment with current medical research supporting both the safety and benefits of BHRT.

For decades, millions of patients have been discouraged from or denied BHRT because of confusion surrounding older studies, inconsistent guidelines, and fear-based messaging. The Society of Proactive Medicine intends to help close that gap by providing ongoing research updates, consensus statements, and accessible educational resources that support thoughtful, shared decision-making between patients and their providers.

FDA: Modern Hormone Therapy Provides Profound Health, Quality of Life Benefits

"The FDA's recent actions underscore what the research has long shown: modern hormone therapy, when appropriately prescribed, can profoundly improve health and quality of life," said Dr. Fotinos. "This nonprofit Society will serve as an independent hub for evidence-based education, and focus on proactive health restoration and prevention, metabolic health and patient-centered optimization ensuring the public can navigate hormone care with trust, transparency, and scientific rigor."

A Multidisciplinary Group of Leading Experts

The Society of Proactive Medicine is being established by a multi-disciplinary group of leading physicians and allied experts across endocrinology, gynecology, urology, family medicine, pathology, and sports medicine to ensure its standards reflect real-world practice and diverse patient needs.

Founding members include:

Dr. Nicole Lovat, MD (Family Medicine), PhD (Pharmacology and Therapeutics) Firefly Medical Group PLLC, Grand Forks, North Dakota

Dr. Peter Fotinos, MD (Family Medicine), Revita Medical Wellness and Excel Medical, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dr. Keith Nichols, MD (Sports Medicine/Hormone Medicine) – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dr. Micah Olson, MD (Endocrinology/BHRT); board certified pediatric endocrinologist, Valley Healthspan – Phoenix, Arizona

Dr. Daniel Stein, MD (Endocrinology) board certified in Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism – Hixson, Tennessee

Dr. Clifford D. Gluck, MD FACS (Urology & Wellness); board certified urologist; Fellow, American College of Surgeons – Boston and Hingham, Massachusetts

Dr. Karna D. Colby, MD (Pathology) – Fergus Falls, Minnesota/ Fargo, North Dakota

Dr. Neal Rouzier (Family Practice and Emergency Medicine), Medical Director of the Preventive Medical Clinic of the Desert – Palm Springs, California

Dr. Lorna A. Brudie, DO FACOG FACOOG (Dual Board Certified Gynecologic Oncologist/OB/GYN) - Medical Director, Excel Medical, with deep experience in women's health and hormone care, Orlando, Florida

Dr. Edward Jacobson, MD (Board Certified Gynecologist), Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; ABHRT Certified by WorldLink Medical; Member, A4M; Member, LDNScience.org; Member of the Bioidentical Hormone Society – Stamford, Connecticut

Nichole Jackson-Lind, NP – Firefly Medical Group PLLC, Fargo, North Dakota

Andrew Cannon, PharmD – City Drug Pharmacy, Evanston, Wyoming

These leaders bring diverse clinical perspectives to a shared mission: advancing modern, evidence-based medicine in hormone therapy as an urgent public health priority grounded in transparency, patient safety, patient advocacy and consistent, evidence-based protocols.

"My mission is to promote patient safety by establishing BHRT guidelines founded on strong evidence, physiological insight, and disciplined clinical practice. Maintaining a clinician-led, commercially independent society is essential if we are to provide unbiased, trustworthy guidance that genuinely serves patients and the public," said Dr. Clifford D. Gluck MD FACS, board certified urologist and Fellow, American College of Surgeons, Boston and Hingham, MA.

"I am committed to creating evidence-based guidelines to hormone replacement therapy, rooted in knowledge of Endocrine physiology, with the goal of optimizing patient's quality of life and preventing chronic disease, and look forward to participating in the Society to achieve this objective," said Dr. Micah Olson MD, board certified pediatric endocrinologist, Valley Healthspan, Phoenix, AZ.

"My goal is to be the patient's advocate by correcting the grossly inaccurate misconceptions surrounding hormone replacement therapy," said Andrew Cannon, PharmaD, City Drug Pharmacy, Evanston, WY. "With the help of a multidisciplinary team of experts from around the country, I would like to rewrite the wrongs done by poor understanding of the medical literature. By removing the influence of the pharmaceutical industry, we will create guidelines that promote the health and well being of patients around the world."

Independent, Patient-Centered, and Forward-Looking

As a fully independent nonprofit, the Society is designed to serve the public interest and the medical community while welcoming collaboration with institutions, practices, and advocacy groups that share its commitment to evidence-based hormone care.

About the Society of Proactive Medicine

Our mission is to advance evidence-based, patient-centered care that integrates preventive strategies and integrative therapies under the umbrella of proactive medicine. We bridge conventional and innovative approaches by providing research-driven, clinically robust frameworks for personalized treatment. In doing so, we serve the public interest by supporting safer, more effective treatment options that prioritize long-term wellness, root-cause resolution, and patient autonomy, elevating healthcare standards for all patients. Please see our website for more information.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE Society of Proactive Medicine