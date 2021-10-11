New Pierce County Itinerary Fits Eight Museums into Three Spectacular Days

With one of the most stocked and condensed museum districts in the country – six museums spanning art, history, maritime, and automotive - Tacoma is the focal point of this itinerary, which also includes notable stops in Gig Harbor and Spanaway. Families with kids from a range of ages will all find something to pique their interest along the route of the itinerary, which also makes it ideal for multi-generational family vacations.

"The phrase 'something for everyone' is certainly overused, but I will say that if you can't find something to gawk at in two of the best-stocked art museums in the Northwest, the largest automotive museum in North America, or the history museum for the entire state of Washington, that might be on you," said Matt Wakefield, director of marketing and communications for Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports.

Among the museums and exhibitions featured in the itinerary are Tacoma Art Museum, with top collections of Northwest glass art and art of the American West; Museum of Glass, with a functioning hot shop amphitheater; the Harbor History Museum, with the winners of its 70-year running roundest-rock competition; Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, with the oldest building in Washington state; the Foss Waterway Seaport, with historic maritime ephemera including Jacques-Yves Cousteau's own dive suit; America's Car Museum, with six floors of cars on display; Washington State History Museum, with its full-size replica of a Washington frontier town; the LeMay Collections at Marymount, with more than 1,000 vehicles across a former convent grounds.

For more information about the Weekend at the Museums itinerary, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports