New Pig celebrates National Safety Month with annual customer spotlight program

"Since the very start, New Pig has always been a champion of companies that share in our commitment to safety," said Daniel Silver, VP of Product Development at New Pig Corporation. "The team at Mount St. Mary's not only upholds our mission to promote safe spaces but has also helped us discover new Grippy Mat applications. They are a true PIG partner in every way."

Mount St. Mary's is a private, Catholic college nestled just below the Mason-Dixon Line. A dedicated user of New Pig's Grippy Mat – the world's first adhesive-backed absorbent floor mat – Mount St. Mary's was selected for this year's PIG Safe Floors Spotlight because of its ingenious use of Grippy Mat around its 1,400-acre campus. From gym locker rooms and cafeterias to student dormitories and entranceways, the custodial team at Mount St. Mary's has covered every problem area around its campus with Grippy Mat.

Designed as a safe and simple alternative to the traditional rubber-backed rental rugs, Grippy Mat lays flat, never bunches up or shifts out of position, and creates a seamless transition from door to floor.

"Using a rental mat company was truly a means to an end – we needed mats to prevent slips and falls, and rental rugs were the industry standard," said Sherry Vincion, custodial manager at Mount St. Mary's. "Making the switch to Grippy Mat really changed the way we think about floor mats in a university setting. I'm constantly finding new places to install Grippy to reduce safety hazards."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, slips, trips and falls account for 25 percent of reported injury claims, costing businesses millions of dollars each fiscal year. At a college campus, the risk of slip, trip and fall accidents is magnified by unexpected weather, events and distracted students.

"You have to be able to provide a safe education environment for your students, faculty and staff – and that will always be an evolving challenge," said Kim Klabe, director of physical plant operations. "Grippy Mat is a small piece of that puzzle – but it's a very important piece."

As a thank you to Mount St. Mary's for the team's commitment to safety, New Pig will be gifting custom-printed Grippy Mats around the university's campus. Set to roll out for the school's 2021-22 academic year, the mats will feature the school's logo, as well as other marketing signage.

Each year during National Safety Month, New Pig will honor customers like Mount St. Mary's with a reward specific to the recipient. Information on how to apply for next year's PIG Safe Floors Spotlight will be released on the New Pig website and on social channels in January 2022.

About New Pig

New Pig is the number one brand that helps companies manage leaks, drips and spills to protect workers, facilities and the environment. A multi-channel, multi-brand supplier of over 2,700 spill control and liquid management solutions and industrial maintenance products, the company serves industrial, commercial, utility, military and government facilities in over 100 countries worldwide. Among the leading New Pig brands include the PIG Original Absorbent Sock, PIG Grippy Mat, PIG SpillBlocker Dike, and PIG Flammable Safety Cabinets. For more information, please visit www.newpig.com. New Pig is headquartered in Tipton, PA.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic teams. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary's Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.

