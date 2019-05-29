New Pig launches National Safety Month program to recognize the country's safest floors and workspaces

TIPTON, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Pig Corporation, the world's leading provider of revolutionary products that keep floors clean and safe, is kicking off National Safety Month (June) by launching an annual program to honor customers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to promote floor safety. Named the Premier Pig Partner Spotlight, New Pig has selected Reading, Pa.-based Redner's Markets as its inaugural honoree.

"Since our founding in 1985, we've made it our mission to create ingenious products that clean up messes and help companies avoid common workplace safety risks," said Daniel Silver, VP of product development at New Pig Corporation. "Instituting a program that highlights customers who help us carry out that mission just feels right."

A dedicated user of New Pig's Grippy Mat – the world's first adhesive-backed absorbent floor mat – Redner's Markets is a regional grocery chain that operates 40+ stores throughout its home state of Pennsylvania, as well as Delaware and Maryland. Redner's was selected for its top-of-the-line Safety Walk program that has helped the company significantly reduce one of the most common business risks: slip, trip and fall accidents. The program, developed in tandem by Redner's' Director of Risk Management John Flickinger and ECBM insurance broker Tony Kamnikar, requires employees to make hourly walks through the store to identify and electronically record slip, trip and fall hazards.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, slips, trips and falls account for 25 percent of reported injury claims, costing businesses millions of dollars each fiscal year. Through use of the Safety Walk program and Grippy Mat, Redner's has nearly eliminated slip, trip and fall claims at every location.

"We're very concerned about our customers' safety, and we understand that they're not always paying attention to their surroundings, whether when pushing their cart, reaching for items on a shelf or simply walking through the door. It's up to us to be ahead of them by sourcing innovative solutions to keep them safe," said Flickinger. "I have a lot of passion for what I do, and I'm proud of our program. New Pig has been a huge part of our success and it's a privilege to be recognized by their team."

As a thank you to Redner's for the team's commitment to safety, New Pig is awarding four $250 Redner's gift cards to shoppers throughout the month of June. Each week, New Pig will launch a contest on the Redner's Facebook page encouraging users to like/comment for a chance to win. One winner will be selected weekly until the contest closes on June 30. Gift cards will be valid at all Redner's Markets locations and will be gifted directly to the winning party.

"Over the years, we've found that many business owners treat trip slip, trip and fall claims as an inevitable cost of doing business rather than a problem with a simple solution," continued Silver. "Redner's is the exception. This program is our way of drawing attention to some of the unsung heroes who are creating safe environments for employees, customers and guests."

Each year during National Safety Month, New Pig will honor customers like Redner's with a reward specific to the recipient. Information on how to apply for next year's Premier Pig Partner Spotlight will be released on the New Pig website and on social channels in January 2020.

To watch a video case study of the Redner's story, click here.

About New Pig

New Pig is the number one brand that helps companies manage leaks, drips and spills to protect workers, facilities and the environment. A multi-channel, multi-brand supplier of over 2,700 spill control and liquid management solutions and industrial maintenance products, the company serves industrial, commercial, utility, military and government facilities in over 100 countries worldwide. Among the leading New Pig brands include the PIG Original Absorbent Sock, PIG Grippy Mat, PIG SpillBlocker Dike, and PIG Flammable Safety Cabinets. For more information, please visit www.newpig.com. New Pig is headquartered in Tipton, PA.

About Redner's Markets

Redner's Markets, Inc., an employee owned company, currently operates 43 Grocery Stores and 21 Quick Shoppes throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. Our mission is to create rewarding experiences by being a great place to shop and work!

