New Pilot Explores Ways to Connect More Solar to D.C.'S Electric Grid

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosuite , a leading provider of distributed energy resource (DER) management and edge compute technology, has been selected by the District of Columbia Public Service Commission (DCPSC), alongside project partner and local virtual power plant (VPP) developer Ecogy Energy, to participate in the Solar Aggregation and Advanced Inverter Project, a 5-year pilot program designed to explore new ways to manage local solar and energy resources on the electric grid.

The project is part of DCPSC's broader PowerPath DC initiative and is funded through the Modernizing the Energy Delivery System for Increased Sustainability (MEDSIS) program, established as part of the Pepco Holdings–Exelon merger in 2016.

Through this pilot, Ecosuite will demonstrate how smaller, customer-based energy resources, such as rooftop solar panels, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging, can work together to support the electric grid. These technologies have the potential to help the grid operate more efficiently as energy demand grows and infrastructure ages.

As part of the demonstration, Ecosuite will deploy its open-source software platform and on-site edge compute nodes (ECNs) across at least three locations in Washington, D.C. These sites will include a mix of solar generation, battery storage, and flexible building or EV charging loads. The project will explore how real-time coordination and dynamic interconnection of DERs can increase solar hosting capacity, streamline interconnections, unlock aggregated grid services, and support a reliable and secure electric grid in the District.

Pepco is supporting the pilot as a learning opportunity to better understand how emerging technologies could benefit customers in the future.

"This project gives us an opportunity to learn how new technologies might help customers connect solar and other clean energy resources more easily, while continuing to deliver reliable service," said Taiwo Alo, Vice President of Technical Services at Pepco. "By participating in pilots like this, we can better understand what works, what's scalable, and how these tools could support a more resilient and efficient grid for the communities we serve."

Pepco supports the DCPSC's efforts to modernize the District's electric distribution system and explore solutions that can expand access to clean energy while protecting reliability and affordability for customers. Insights from this pilot will help inform future discussions about how advanced, interoperable digital tools could support a reliable and cost-effective electric system as customer energy needs continue to evolve.

About Ecosuite

Ecosuite is a technology company focused on unlocking grid value leveraging distributed energy assets. Its open-source digital infrastructure enables secure DER integration, visibility, and optimization for asset owners and utilities alike.

About Pepco

Pepco is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation's largest utility companies, serving almost 11 million customers. Pepco provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 962,500 customers in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Contact:

Ecosuite

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ecosuite.io

Pepco

pepco.com

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SOURCE Ecosuite