New Pilot Study - N1o1 Topical Serum Demonstrates Improved Vascularity in Wound Healing Pilot Study

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study in Surgical Case Reports by Gregory Chernoff, M.D., F.R.C.S.(C) demonstrated the efficacy of a topical Nitric Oxide serum called N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum to improve vascularity in wound healing populations. This pilot study, The Utilization of a Nitric Oxide Generating Serum for Improving Vascularity in Wound Healing, tested a topical Nitric Oxide serum N1o1 on twenty-five patients in a variety of wound healing scenarios. These patients, ranging from ages 28-67, applied the N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum 4 times daily on non-healing diabetic ulcers, surgical incisions, split and full thickness grafts, regional and free flaps for 14 days.

The revolutionary N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide, www.n1o1.com, is a dual chamber device designed to generate nitric oxide- a molecule vital to optimal cellular health. This product had previously demonstrated clinical improvement in aging skin and acne populations with a 100% satisfaction rating.

Nitric Oxide has vasodilatory properties, improving circulation on the surface of the skin. Topical N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum has been shown to enhance the tone, texture, and quality of the skin; reduce fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, and unwanted pigment. N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum acts as an "absorption primer" when applied prior to other skincare products; enhancing absorption and improving results.

Without exception, the study population demonstrated faster and improved quality of healing on wounds treated with the topical N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum. Treated sites demonstrated rapid re-epithelialization, wound contraction, less bruising and edema. Neo-vascularization was more rapid in surgical flap cases. Burn wounds healed dramatically.

The vasodilatory capabilities of nitric oxide- along with its strong anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral roles- are leading factors in its successful impact on aesthetic improvement and wound healing. The adoption of N1o1, Nitric Oxide Activating Serum would make a valuable addition to any wound healing protocol.

About Dr. Gregory Chernoff

Dr. Gregory Chernoff is Triple Board Certified. He is certified by The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, The American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and The American Board of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has significantly contributed to the advancements in Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine while combining meticulous surgical techniques with the latest non-surgical therapies to give patients consistent, rejuvenating results.

