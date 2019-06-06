New Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App Lets Users Save Recipes From Anywhere

"Consumers want to save recipes to one central location as they browse or search the internet and be able to access them from anywhere-desktop, mobile, or tablet. They want convenience, ease of use, and superior utility," said Dan Hammond, CEO of American Hometown Media. "With the Pinch It!™ app we're giving it to them. We have almost a decade of experience as one of the largest curators of user-generated recipes and have perfected the technology for finding, saving, organizing and sharing recipes online. We're using that knowledge to give consumers a new best-in-class mobile app experience for recipes. We also ensure that users view saved recipes on the original source site or blog--unlike other apps, we are not holding traffic hostage--all participants, from users to bloggers to websites, appreciate this transparency."

Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App Key Features

Find recipes from around the web

Save recipes from virtually any food site or blog

Visit and view the entire recipe on the originator's site

Share recipes with family and friends

Organize with custom folders (ex: by meal, category, food type)

Access cloud-based saved recipes from anywhere, any device, anytime

Easily post recipes of their own

The Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App is the latest product in AHM's aggressive growth strategy for 2019. It comes on the heels of the successful launch of the CurratorCrowd™ Traffic and Engagement Platform including the Recipe Box Plugin™ for food sites and blogs. The Recipe Box Plugin™ allows publishers to offer their visitors a centralized hub for saving recipes and to enable their users to promote that site and recipes to their friends and family. CuratorCrowd™ is a B2B solution providing tools to increase traffic and improve engagement for food blogs and publishers.

Over the next year AHM will continue to roll out new products in the CuratorCrowd™ platform including a food specific trending content recipe exchange, a syndicated content engine, and Recipe Box TV™ , which channels and monetizes video content into popular OTT channels to build brand awareness and revenue. Future enhancements anticipated for the Pinch It! Recipe Box include ecommerce and shoppable recipes as those solutions mature.

About American Hometown Media (AHM )

AHM is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and is the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, and the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty.

