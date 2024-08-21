New Pioneer Seed Dealer, Relentless Ag, Introduces Comprehensive and Innovative Farming Solutions

DRESDEN, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relentless Ag proudly announces its official launch, introducing a new era of grower-first agricultural support. Founded by industry veterans Doug Coe and Jared Cox, Relentless Ag is dedicated to delivering top-quality Pioneer seed, advanced crop protection solutions, and comprehensive agronomy services designed to maximize farm productivity and profitability.

Relentless Ag's mission is clear: to support farmers in achieving unparalleled success through proactive farming practices. "Our approach is all about helping farmers avoid problems before they happen," says Doug Coe, Co-Founder of Relentless Ag. "We provide the best seed and crop protection and an in-the-field, boots-on-the-ground standard of service."

Relentless Ag's comprehensive product and service portfolio includes:

Seed : Featuring Pioneer and Soybean Seed Treatment.

: Featuring Pioneer and Soybean Seed Treatment. Crop Protection & Fertility : Offering a wide range of chemistry products, including Corteva, Meristem, Rosen's, and Sound Ag, as well as liquid fertilizers and aerial application services.

: Offering a wide range of chemistry products, including Corteva, Meristem, Rosen's, and Sound Ag, as well as liquid fertilizers and aerial application services. Agronomy Services: Delivering soil and tissue sampling, tailored Rx recommendations for Nitrogen, P/K, lime, and seeding, as well as ground and air scouting and chemistry recommendations.

Relentless Ag is built on the philosophy that a grower's success directly translates to its success. "We strive to be a trusted advisor to our farmers," explains Jared Cox, Co-Founder of Relentless Ag. "Our goal is to provide the best price and value, ensuring each acre always performs at its peak potential. In agriculture, every decision impacts the bottom line. Being part of a farmer's decision-making process is a responsibility we take very seriously."

