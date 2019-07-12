New Pipeline System, Inventions, Enable Emissions Free Liquid Fuels

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical engineer, Jared Moore, Ph.D., has unveiled 35 inventions, introduced through a new 8-part video series, intended to enable the economic distribution of emissions free liquid fuels.

The inventions, as well as a centralized pipeline system, use teamwork among energy suppliers to resolve the renewable energy storage and distribution problem whilst enabling emissions free fossil fuels.

Global Vision for the Centralized Transmission Pipelines of Thermal Hydrogen Executive Summary Video: Thermal Hydrogen Invention Drive

The energy system, named "Thermal Hydrogen," uses renewable energy storage as an opportunity to integrate fossil fuels in a way that is "self-contained."

Fossil fuels reciprocate the teamwork and enable hydrogen distribution through "hydrogen carriers" (emissions free liquid fuels).

The key insight is to use the pure oxygen produced from electrolysis (using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen) to improve fossil fuels.

Typically, hydrogen is the only utilized byproduct of electrolysis and the oxygen is "dumped." However, in Thermal Hydrogen, the pure oxygen enables the fossil fuel exhaust to be "self-contained"—or never diluted with atmospheric nitrogen.

This is significant because it pre-empts the need for "Carbon Capture," which separates the nitrogen gas, thought to be inherent to emissions free fossil fuels and makes up ~90% of the costs.

The inventions, as well as a global implementation plan, are explained over an 8 part video series available at www.thermalhydrogen.com.

Essential to the implementation plan is a centralized pipeline system envisioned for the interior of each continent consisting of syngas, oxygen, and CO 2 . A new company, Thermal Hydrogen Industries, will develop these pipelines.

Emissions free liquid fuels (or "hydrogen carriers") will be created at strategic locations along the pipeline system, and the fuels are envisioned to be distributed to consumers through the existing infrastructure system.

Mr. Moore explains, "The name 'Thermal Hydrogen' is inspired by the strategy of heat distribution through chemicals."

The video series is an update to a peer reviewed paper published in 2017 in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy. The paper confirmed the efficiency and economy-wide potential of the system.

The International Patent Office has reviewed the initial patent application and found the claims to be "novel and inventive." Patents are pending for all 35 inventions.

Given the number of inventions and the up-front costs of applying for patents globally, Mr. Moore is asking for help through crowdfunding to keep the effort private, strictly voluntary, and open to international collaboration (www.gofundme.com/thermalhydrogen).

Thermal Hydrogen Industries develops centralized transmission pipeline systems to enable the economic distribution of emissions free liquid fuels.

Contact Mr. Moore for more details at (202) 630-0923 or at 217985@email4pr.com. Follow Thermal Hydrogen updates on Twitter at @Jared_TH2, on Instagram @ThermalHydrogen, or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

