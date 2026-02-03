New PissedConsumer.com Collective Complaint Tool Unites and Amplifies Consumer Voices

Online review and consumer advocacy website, PissedConsumer.com , launched a new collective complaint feature to unite consumers over common concerns while seeking resolutions from companies.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PissedConsumer launched a collective complaint feature enabling consumers to band together over shared dissatisfaction with companies' customer service, policies, and more. Collective complaints aim to amplify common issues and pose preferred solutions consumers want companies to pursue.

Collective complaints involve an initial complaint or concern posed by a consumer. That consumer can then seek signatures from others with similar experiences or those who support their call for a resolution. The original user has 30 days to gather 20 signatures. If 20 signatures are collected, PissedConsumer will forward the collective complaint to the company. If that goal is not reached, the posted complaint will be converted to a consumer review and will still be shared on PissedConsumer.com.

"For 20 years, PissedConsumer's online platform has given consumers a voice," said Michael Podolsky, CEO of PissedConsumer.com. "We want to be even more responsive to our users' needs, amplifying consumer voices through unity and collective responses to the issues they face. That's why we launched the new collective complaint feature. We want to help consumers work towards a resolution."

PissedConsumer collective complaints help consumers:

create a public record of support from others affected by a company's actions or policies;

show businesses that their complaints are more than one-off anecdotes;

get companies' attention to increase their chances of achieving resolutions.

Collective complaints go a step further than the consumer reviews PissedConsumer.com is known for. Reviews look to warn fellow consumers and share individual experiences. Collective complaints aim to drive action by uniting consumer voices to push for change or resolutions to shared concerns.

"The collective complaint feature doesn't only benefit consumers," said Podolsky. "Businesses can think of it as a sort of early warning system. They can identify repeat or systemic issues before they pose serious reputational risks to a company. Each collective complaint provides companies with an opportunity to address concerns to maintain or rebuild trust with their customers and the public."

For more information on how the collective complaint feature works, please visit https://help-center.pissedconsumer.com/collective-complaint-feature/ .

To submit a collective complaint, please visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/collective-complaint-form/login.html

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is an online review and consumer advocacy platform where more than 28 million registered and verified users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, consumers can research over 244 thousand companies, products, and services across 160 categories before making purchasing decisions, or contact companies in question via phone or by sending messages. PissedConsumer.com also provides review management services, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations. The company is led by CEO and co-founder Michael Podolsky, an entrepreneur and recognized industry thought leader.

For more information about the new PissedConsumer collective complaint feature, please visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com or contact Joanna Clark-Simpson at [email protected].

Contact:

Joanna Clark-Simpson, Media Relations

Consumer Opinion LLC

1930 Village Center Circle #3-6853

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.PissedConsumer.com

SOURCE PissedConsumer.com