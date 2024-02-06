New Pivotal Program by CKGSB and Columbia Engineering on Digital Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and Columbia Engineering announce a new program on AI, the future of tech and data science designed for the next generation of unicorn companies who seek to use digital innovation to grow their businesses, make better decisions and create value to society.

In an exclusive collaboration, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and Columbia Engineering proudly present the launch of "Frontiers in Digital Innovation: AI, Future of Tech & Data Science," a pivotal program within CKGSB's Global Unicorn Program series. This initiative is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of unicorn companies with a profound focus on global responsibility, social purpose, long-term vision and sustainable value creation.

This immersive program offers participating decision-makers the unique opportunity to master AI algorithms, data analytics, and future technology landscapes, taught by star professors from both institutions. Participants will gain insights from industry experts and collaborate with entrepreneurs from both the East and West. Through this program, they will emerge as visionary leaders with the ability to strategically integrate innovation, shape industries, and drive growth in an increasingly digital-centric world. The program will be held in person at Columbia University in New York City, and it will run from May 20-24, 2024.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first schools to offer a program that reflects our commitment to fostering the next generation visionary leaders who will not only be able to navigate the complexities of AI and data science, but also shape a future where innovation is synonymous with social purpose, global responsibility and sustainability. Our collaboration with Columbia Engineering means that we will be able to offer students a unique experience through the global resources and seasoned faculty presented by both schools." Xiang Bing, Founding Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of China Business and Globalization, CKGSB

