New Plan Governance Platform. Vynntana™ is the Next Step in the 403(b) and 457(b) non-ERISA Industry

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Asset Management (VAM), a Registered Investment Advisor, today announced the official launch of its newest service offering, the Plan Governance Platform, VynntanaTM. Vynntana™ will serve 403(b) and 457(b) employer plan sponsors, their eligible plan participants (employees of K-14 public schools, colleges, churches, governmental agencies, and non-profits), and investment providers. Vynntana™ is a service designed to address the many challenges affecting the tax exempt and governmental employer retirement plan space.

Tax Exempt & Governmental Retirement Plans

Created as tax-advantaged, non-ERISA retirement savings vehicles offered by eligible employers (plan sponsors) for their employees, 403(b) and 457(b) plans enable their participants to make automatic pre-tax contributions into their account, effectively reducing their taxable income. Some also offer Roth (after-tax) contributions.

While both offer many advantages, there are criticisms of the plans, including fiduciary oversight, disclosure, need for coordinated educational content and tools for participants, fee transparency, multi-provider-related confusion, performance, low-participation rates, and more.

Verity created Vynntana™ as a comprehensive plan management and oversight process led by independent experts using a suite of tools hosted on the platform. It allows all parties to engage and collaborate for the betterment of plan performance. The service incorporates an open architecture-type platform that provides a single-point of entry to support multi-provider plans. The Vynntana™ process begins with a five-step review based on behavioral governance research and strategies:

Plan governance

Plan design

Operational compliance

Investment management

Participant engagement

"Vynntana™ is a well-defined, best-practices, plan management system enabling committees to make informed decisions that have a positive impact on participants," explains Al Otto, National Director Plan Governance Solutions for Vynntana™. "The service gives plan sponsors a set of tools to control the environment, and to do things appropriately from a best practice perspective. It will put plan sponsors in control of their messaging and can lead to much improved outcomes for teachers and administrators in retirement."

