New Plant-Based Flea Treatments Eliminate Infestations While Leaving Your Pet's Fur Soft & Shiny

Pet Wellness Direct has developed PROTECT Dog Shampoo and PROTECT Home + Dog Spray -- two new and all-natural products to kill fleas, ticks, and other insects on contact and form a protective barrier that prevents further infestations - while naturally soothing your pet's skin and leaving its fur soft and shiny.



VENTURA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A California-based pet wellness company has launched two new all-natural anti-pest products that effectively kill fleas, ticks, and other insects on contact – while being perfectly safe for dogs.

PROVIDES IMMEDIATE RELIEF - Natural essential oils and detergent-free conditioners soothe itchy, irritated skin and keep your dog's coat shiny and moisturized. Does NOT strip natural oils from your pet's coat and skin. Includes Aloe and Argan Oil for soothing relief to the skin and keep your dog's fur soft, smooth and super-shiny! Deep-conditioning, groomer-quality results! 100% PROTECTION - Includes a unique blend of essential oils such as Cedar Wood Oil, Rosemary Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Coconut Oil (and Argan Oil in the Shampoo). Years of science and research show that these oils really work and are safe for your dog! Compare for yourself - VetSmart Protect contains more active essential oils than the other products on the market. STOP THE CONSTANT ITCHING AND SCRATCHING - Powerful veterinarian-strength formula contains only plant-based ingredients to permanently get rid of fleas, ticks and pests that follow your pet home. NO harsh chemicals and non-toxic! Use all year long to eliminate scratching and hot spots and keep your pet's skin healthy and their coat looking shiny and clean. The natural oils will keep your pet smelling great! Safe for pets with allergies.

"So many over-the-counter flea treatments contain pesticides and toxic chemicals that can be harmful to your dog (and to you) – especially during flea season, when pet owners are often compelled to give repeated treatments to eliminate stubborn infestations," says Pet Wellness Direct Co-CEO, Russ Kamalski. "But the more often you expose your dog to potentially dangerous chemicals, the greater risk to its wellbeing. We wanted to give dog owners a veterinary-strength non-toxic alternative that they could use regularly all year round to kill and repel fleas and other insects without posing any sort of threat to their pet's health."

Kamalski says that PROTECT Dog Shampoo and PROTECT Home + Pet Spray are both made entirely of plant-based ingredients, including cedar oil, rosemary oil, lemongrass oil, coconut oil, and aloe.

"Not only is our proprietary formula effective at killing and repelling fleas and ticks, it also soothes and conditions your pet's skin and fur, leaving its coat soft and shiny," Kamalski says. "And pet owners will love the fresh scent on their pets and throughout their entire home."

Kamalski says their anti-flea products don't contain any harsh soaps or detergents and are perfectly safe to use on your pet, furniture, carpets, and bedding all year round.

"Most pet owners don't realize that fleas aren't just a hot-weather problem," he says. "Flea eggs can lie dormant in your carpets and on your furniture and blankets for months. All they need is some warmth to hatch - then the cycle starts all over again."

Kamalski says that the best way to break the cycle for good is to use our anti-flea shampoo and spray your home regularly throughout the year to kill dormant eggs before they hatch and become a problem for your pet.

"That's why we formulated our products for year-round use," he says. "Pet owners can use it all year long for happy, shiny, great-smelling dogs."

VetSmart Formulas PROTECT Dog Shampoo and Home + Pet Spray can be found at www.petwellnessdirect.com and www.amazon.com and is not available in retail stores.

ABOUT VETSMART FORMULAS: VetSmart Formulas is a line of high-quality pet supplements and products sold directly to consumers by Pet Wellness Direct, an online pet wellness company founded in 2015. The company's all-natural products are made in the USA in FDA audited labs, have no artificial ingredients, flavors, fillers, colors, or fragrances, and are based on scientifically superior formulas that pet professionals demand.

