MINONG, Wis., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's Protein Snacks, a global meat snack company, today announced an important new hire at the Perry, Georgia facility. Bringing more than a decade of experience in food manufacturing, Karl Diver will help oversee ongoing construction and advance operational readiness of the Jack Link's site due to open mid-2025. Diver started his role on January 15, and reports directly to vice president of operations, Troy Allen.

New Plant Manager Karl Diver to Lead at Jack Link’s® Perry, Georgia Manufacturing Facility

"We are very excited for Karl to join the Jack Link's team and take on this critical leadership role in our important new Georgia facility," said Jack Link's North America chief operating officer, Brandon Walters. "I am also happy to announce that Karl will formally move to the Perry area from Atlanta in the May 2024 timeframe once we are done putting Karl through a rigorous onboarding process in all our facilities and support centers to learn our business, processes, and culture. The fantastic people of Perry and Houston County have been incredibly welcoming to Jack Link's and their continued support will set Karl and our team up for success!"

When he makes the move to Perry later this spring, Karl will join plant engineer, Robert Cortes, as Jack Link's first two onsite employees, officing on the construction site until the plant is complete.

About Jack Link's

Jack Link's Protein Snacks is the #1 Meat Snack brand in the U.S. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, and is a family-owned and operated company representing a heritage of quality, safety and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, Jack Link's owns a portfolio of consumer brands that includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats™ BiFi®, and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com

SOURCE Jack Link's