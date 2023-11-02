New Platform Brings Enterprise Software to Market as Fast as Consumer Tech
02 Nov, 2023, 11:40 ET
- Validation-at-scale approach, created by Fc Centripetal, revolutionizes enterprise software startup acceleration, expediting market entry for increased returns.
- Integration of enterprise IT decision makers from the outset streamlines the path, reducing risk and accelerating growth.
- Founders, investors, and enterprise organizations benefit from the innovative approach.
- Example: Fc's process validates an early-stage AI platform and creates customer demand among high-level IT decision makers, resulting in CIO mentorship and early G2000 customers
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fc Centripetal's "validation-at-scale" approach revolutionizes enterprise software startup acceleration by expediting market entry for increased returns. The integration of enterprise IT decision makers from the outset streamlines the path, reducing risk and accelerating growth.
