New platform by STAT and Applied XL mines hidden signals in public data to anticipate roadblocks in clinical trials

STAT Trials Pulse comes out of Beta-testing phase

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT , the leading media company reporting on health, science, and medicine, has partnered with Applied XL , a company that builds real-time information systems rooted in computational journalism principles, to release a new platform – called STAT Trials Pulse – that allows for early detection of potential outcomes in clinical trials data.

In the last 12 months, over 2.5 million changes were recorded in the U.S. clinical trials registry alone. That's an average of over 6,800 updates every day. Trying to analyze these changes, identify patterns, and connect the dots between other sources is a staggering undertaking — but is also essential for investment firms and pharmaceutical companies seeking competitive intelligence.

With STAT Trials Pulse , this pain point becomes power. From the enormous stream of data, Applied XL's algorithms detect important clinical trials updates, add context against historical data, and fill in the blanks with additional data sources to deliver a curated drip of actionable alerts.

The technology powering STAT Trials Pulse combines the horsepower of machine learning and the principles of investigative journalism to find signals before they become news. These early indications, which Applied XL calls "pre-news," allow professionals across life sciences to anticipate, understand, and address potential disruptions to drug development before they become public knowledge.

For example, Applied XL's system detected an unexpected interruption to a clinical trial from TG Therapeutics 51 days before the company publicly announced its disbanding of the study drug's program.

In an industry that requires a high level of expertise, applying generalized artificial intelligence without respect for the nuance of the data domain often yields incomplete or misleading results. To that effect, Applied XL works alongside STAT journalists and other domain experts to develop specialized machine learning algorithms that replicate the rigorous research process of biotech analysts.

"Our mission at STAT has always been to provide readers with leading coverage on health, science, and medicine. Now, STAT has expanded beyond reporting," said Angus Macaulay, STAT Chief Operating Officer. "With STAT Trials Pulse, our organization has taken a huge step in providing industry professionals with the insights and knowledge they need to succeed. STAT Trials Pulse is a game-changer for how we use technology to acquire information."

STAT Trials Pulse has been in beta since January 2022. Early adopters include professionals working at hedge funds, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies. Subscribers in the financial sector report surfacing early signals on trial outcomes for companies they follow, as well as discovering emerging research areas via the Pulse homepage algorithm. Pharma and biotech clients are leveraging the platform to assess competitive studies in order to adjust clinical and regulatory strategies.

"Our goal is not to predict the outcomes of clinical trials, but to provide our clients a headstart on preemptively understanding clinical trial trajectories, giving them the ability to take early action before news breaks and gain a clear-cut competitive advantage," said Francesco Marconi, co-founder and CEO of Applied XL.

To receive access to a 30-day free trial please visit https://trials.appliedxl.com or email [email protected] for a demo.

ABOUT STAT:

Founded in 2015, STAT is a national digital media brand that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences industries to over 6 million monthly site visitors and an additional 20 million readers on the Apple News app. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

ABOUT APPLIED XL:

Founded in 2020, Applied XL develops real-time information systems to track the health of people, places, and the planet to help accelerate the path to sustainable growth. AppliedXL combines pioneering computational journalism techniques and expert networks to power intuitive intelligence products for professionals in specialized industries. The company is staffed by computational journalists and machine learning engineers.

