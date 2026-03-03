New Platform Launches to Make Google Ad Grants Management Easier for Nonprofits

Ad Grants Pilot uses AI and hands-on support to remove the operational burden that keeps millions of eligible nonprofits from using Google's $10,000/month ad grant.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ad Grants Pilot, a Givepact product, announced the launch of a new platform designed to make Google Ad Grants significantly easier for nonprofits to access, manage, and use effectively.

Ad Grants Pilot UI

Google Ad Grants, part of the Google for Nonprofits program, provides eligible nonprofits with up to $10,000 per month in free Google Search advertising in 185+ countries. While the program is one of the most generous digital resources available to nonprofits, many organizations struggle to use it due to operational complexity, compliance requirements, and limited internal capacity.

According to Google's 2025 Impact Report, roughly 300,000 of an estimated 10 million nonprofits worldwide participate in Google for Nonprofits, meaning the vast majority of eligible organizations have yet to tap into the program's resources. For those that do, the results can be significant: the M+R Benchmarks report found that effective use of Google Ad Grants can generate more than $15,000 per year in direct donations.

Ad Grants Pilot was built to address that gap.

After completing a private beta with 13 nonprofit organizations, Ad Grants Pilot is now available to eligible nonprofits worldwide. Founded by nonprofit marketing veterans Steven Aguiar and Alicia Cepeda Maule, the platform combines automation, AI, and hands-on support to handle the operational side of Google Ad Grants — from initial setup to ongoing compliance — in a way that reflects how nonprofit teams actually operate.

"After more than a decade in nonprofit digital marketing, I kept meeting teams that knew Google Ad Grants existed but couldn't get past the starting line — the application process, the campaign setup, the ongoing compliance requirements," said Aguiar, the CEO.

"Running Google Ads well is a specialized skill, and most nonprofits don't have that on staff. Ad Grants Pilot was built to handle that complexity so organizations can benefit from the program without needing to become search marketing experts."

Ad Grants Pilot uses AI to bring professional-grade Ad Grants management within reach of nonprofits that lack the budget for an agency or the capacity to manage the program in-house. For those already working with agencies, the platform complements rather than competes — handling the operational complexity so partners can focus on strategy and impact.

"Ad Grants Pilot addressed some gaps in our keyword targeting, increasing our overall impressions by 35% in the critical month of December."

— Alexa Nargi, Hope for Haiti

"Ad Grants Pilot's one-click search campaign creation tool helps us easily add our upcoming concerts to our Ad Grants account, saving us hours of time and hundreds of dollars in agency fees."

— Grant Johnson, The Bach Society of Minnesota

Ad Grants Pilot is a product of Givepact, a nonprofit fundraising platform focused on expanding access to modern growth tools for mission-driven organizations.

To learn more or start a free 30-day trial, visit: https://adgrantspilot.com

About Ad Grants Pilot

Ad Grants Pilot is a Givepact product focused on making Google Ad Grants easier to access, manage, and use effectively. Built for nonprofits, agencies, and networks, the platform removes operational friction so teams can focus on mission-driven impact.

Media Contact

Name: Samiha Ahmad

Phone: 914-755-8990

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://adgrantspilot.com

SOURCE Ad Grants Pilot