New Play Chronicling the Last Days of Marilyn Monroe Premiers at the Beverly Hill Playhouse March 31

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An aspiring actress cast as Marilyn Monroe's stand-in is caught up in celebrity deceit and betrayal by an unscrupulous Hollywood Gossip Reporter. Based on true events, audiences will be transported to Hollywood in 1962 when the world's most famous actress was shooting her final movie.

Starline Productions and Ad Worldwide are presenting the World Premiere of The LA Diner with live broadcast of the play online for the world to watch.

The LA Diner Synopsis

Performances are:

Saturday March 31 at 7:00pm., Sunday April 1 at 3:00pm., Saturday April 7 at 6:00pm., Sunday April 8 at 3:00pm.

LIVE STREAMING of the Saturday, April 7th show will be the first time a theatrical play has been streamed live on the internet.

Snappy dialogue, fascinating characters and intriguing content are all served up with a side of Americana in the World Premier stage play "The LA Diner." The story from first time Colorado playwright Ed Mills and award winning USC graduate writer Jeremy Palmer unfolds as Marilyn Monroe is making her final, and ultimately unfinished, film called "Something's Got to Give."

Based on true events, The L.A. Diner tells the story of people dealing with a changing America. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Hollywood. The denizens of the L.A. Diner literally live and work in the shadow of the 20th Century Fox Studio lot where they see some of the day's most famous faces and cater to the crews and screenwriters that really make the magic happen. Starring an amazing ensemble cast from L.A., N.Y., and Denver: Cathy Wasburn, Seth Wayne, Caroline Dunaway, Phil Adkins, Dina Cataldi, Tuluv Price, Samuel Neagley, Anthony DePage, Georgina Leahy. Executive Producer: Ed Mills

Director: Sridhar Ranganath

More Information at www.theladiner.com

Venue: Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S. Roberson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Tickets Available Exclusively at: https://theladiner1.brownpapertickets.com

Watch LIVE Streaming on April 7th at www.theladiner.com

