New Playbook Explores Software Strategies to Maximize the Value of Smart Grid and Data

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly accelerating transformation taking place in the electric utility industry and the distributed networks it operates has created the demand for a unified data management platform that can do far more than just collect massive amounts of information. Utilities must also be able to mine that data for insights that help them manage their distribution networks, and then serve up those insights to all users.

Maximizing the Value of Smart Grid and Data, a newly released playbook from Utility Dive that was prepared in conjunction with Aclara, a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities worldwide, takes an in-depth look at the role data plays in modern utilities.

"Utilities are looking to enhance grid visibility and better coordinate grid operations with controllable customer resources," said Kumi Premathilake, senior vice president, advanced metering infrastructure and utility automation at Aclara. "Operators are increasingly using data analytics to increase visibility of DERs and customer load forecasting. They need real-time information on critical network connections so they can act upon and provide reliable safe power."

The playbook emphasizes the need for a software interface that utilities can use to harness the power of the data generated by their advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems and make it available to relevant stakeholders.

From metering, monitoring, and communications to customer engagement, AclaraONE® (One Network for Everyone) is a unified, scalable platform designed to grow as utilities' needs for smart infrastructure solutions-enabled networks grow. AclaraONE helps them gain actionable insights to improve operational efficiency, reliability and responsiveness.

T.W. Allen, director of substations and metering at Tideland EMC, a utility that has implemented AclaraONE, stated in the playbook, "Now I get the real-time peak data instead of a 30-day window. It's a big help to easily get accurate, exact time of peak load for all meters to use for over- and under-sizing, and utilization of our transformers."

"AclaraONE gives the utilities and their customer the information they need in a simplified way so they can take action on the data they have at their fingerprints," said Frank Brooks, Jr., Aclara's vice president for software.

To download the Maximizing the Value of Smart Grid and Data eBook, click here.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 2017 and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards in 2016. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Aclara Media Contacts

Nancy Talley Ann Seamonds Aclara Seamonds & Company 440-528-7287 978-764-5528 ntalley@aclara.com seamonds@seamonds.com

SOURCE Aclara

Related Links

http://www.aclara.com

