New PlyBy™ Messaging System Guarantees a Fast Reply™

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlyBy.com announces the release of a new messaging product called PlyBy™, that uses patent pending technology to guarantee a Fast Reply™ from electronic messages.

Throughout time there has been very little advancement in messaging. A user sends a message, and then they can wait…and wait…and wait…and sometimes never get a reply at all. It's slow and often ineffective, with no solution to getting a fast response from messages sent…until now.

PlyBy allows message senders to pay recipients for a fast reply. Using patent pending technology, PlyBy enables users to offer message recipients a reply compensation amount and a reply deadline, to incentivize a timely response. With PlyBy's optional scaling feature, the faster the response the more money they receive, and if they don't reply by the deadline, they don't receive anything at all, thus incentivizing a fast reply.

"PlyBy not only offers users the ability to connect with celebrities, rock stars, and professional athletes unlike ever before, PlyBy can also enable businesses of all sizes to increase productivity and accomplish goals faster than ever before." – PlyBy.com Spokesperson

PlyBy benefits:

Users can receive faster responses to messages sent

Fans can connect with celebrities

Social networks can increase their user engagement and revenues

Businesses of all sizes can increase productivity and accomplish goals faster

"The increased speed of communications by using PlyBy could help dramatically improve productivity to accomplish goals faster than ever before." – PlyBy.com Spokesperson

With multiple patents filed in the United States and protected internationally under The International Patent System, PlyBy technology is now available for licensed use on some of the largest communications systems and social networks in the world, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Gmail, YouTube, Yahoo, TikTok, SMS/MMS texting and others.

The big question is, who is going to be the first network to offer PlyBy to its users...

Ask your social network for PlyBy, visit PlyBy.com for more information and follow online for updates on exciting new partnership announcements.

Media Contact:

PlyBy.com

News Center

Dylan Delancey

(877) 938-2928

SOURCE PlyBy.com