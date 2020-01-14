New Podcast - The Agent Problem: Becoming a Better Advocate for Your Best People

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Most organizations have a real 'agent problem' and they aren't even aware of it," says Stephen Miles of The Miles Group/TMG. "Its leaders aren't effective agents or advocates for valuable employees. So discussions around employees' futures can get dominated by fast talkers or bullies who push forward their own people who are less qualified."

In his new podcast out today – "The Agent Problem: Becoming a Better Advocate for Your Best People," part of TMG's C-Suite Intelligence podcast series – Miles discusses the lack of awareness in companies that they even have this problem:

"So much money is spent on talent and talent management, yet, in nearly 100% of companies, there's no focus on the representation of that talent.

"How do people really advance in an organization? Whether it's in Hollywood or inside a corporation, people are talking about you and representing you, usually ineffectively. Companies have meetings about their talent that involve an assortment of colleagues and HR, and it's up to that person's boss or other colleagues to represent the employee well. If this advocate doesn't have the right facts about who the person really is and what they do, that's a problem.

But Miles explains that once leaders are aware of this problem, they can become much better at this critical part of their job, and he provides tips for improving this skill dramatically. "After executives recognize that this is an issue, they can focus on the content required to represent talent in a deliberate, conscious way. This is one of those areas that is very teachable, but just requires practice on the part of the advocate."

Becoming a Better Advocate for Your Best People is part of the C-Suite Intelligence podcast series by TMG, which helps companies develop their top-level and emerging talent. Other episodes in TMG's podcast series include:

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information, please contact Davia Temin or Suzanne Oaks Brownstein of Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or news@teminandco.com.

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Through the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, learn the secrets of the highest performers, and use this intelligence to power your career.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter @TheMilesGroup and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-miles-group.

SOURCE The Miles Group/TMG