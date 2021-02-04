New Podcast Aims to Educate Audiences that Diversity Is More than a Buzzword

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new Diversity Be Like podcast launching on February 4 at 10 a.m. (ET), host Sequoia Houston, CEO and Founder of MochaStock.com, a royalty free stock media company that offers images featuring people of color, explores the nuanced dynamics of diversity and what the need for true inclusion looks like in advertising, economic justice, and beyond.

The first season will focus on society and culture. Guests will include artists, educators, doctors, politicians, HR professionals and other industry leaders. Conversations will be centered around understanding how bias impacts each area of our lives, and what we can do to prioritize inclusion, equity, respect, and belonging. In a conscious effort to represent a diversity of thought, Houston has created a space with this podcast that allows guests with differing views and beliefs a judgment free space to have those hard and sometimes uncomfortable conversations.

"My hope is that as people listen to this podcast, they are able to learn something new. That they are able to take away ideas, thoughts, and understand different ways to foster authentic inclusion, equity, and respect in their own lives," said Houston.

Becoming a thought leader in the diversity space was not a role Houston ever imagined for herself. However, after many interesting conversations with individuals who had a wide variety of opinions on the topic of diversity and how society should handle bias and inclusion, she thought it would be valuable to share these insights with the wider community.

New episodes of the 16-episode first season of the Diversity Be Like podcast will air weekly and are available on DiversityBeLike.com, as well as major podcast platforms including, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Podcast.co.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Precker, [email protected], 757-876-7227

About Diversity Be Like

Launched in 2021, the Diversity Be Like podcast is hosted by Sequoia Houston, CEO and Founder of MochaStock.com, a royalty free stock media company that offers images featuring people of color. The podcast features interviews between Houston and variety of thought leaders across industries as they have open and honest discussions around the topics of diversity, bias, inclusion, equity, and respect.

SOURCE Diversity Be Like