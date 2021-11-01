New Podcast Empowers the Sandwich Generation with Caregiver Self-Care and Well Home Design Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 53 million Americans caring for older loved ones can listen on demand to news, solutions, expert advice, celebrity interviews and more as national caregiving influencer, author and corporate gerontologist, Sherri Snelling, launches the "Caregiving Club On Air" podcast today.

Caregiving Club On Air podcast

Episodes will be available on Mondays with initial guests including: Joan Lunden, TV host and healthy living author; Richard Lui, NBC news anchor, author and filmmaker; Brooks Kenny, BrainGuide by UsAgainstAlzheimer's; Donna Benton, director - USC Family Caregiver Support Center (FCSC); Robert Wray, Rear Admiral (ret.) of the U.S. Navy and CEO - Blue Star Senior Tech; Beth Sanders, LifeBio; Mark Gray, Constant Companion; George Netscher, SafelyYou; Justin Crowe, Parting Stone and Dr. Joan Neehall, author of "Happy is the New Healthy."

The podcast delivers expert information and helpful solutions for family caregivers, especially those in the Sandwich Generation caring for both children and older parents while juggling work responsibilities. In addition to the guest interviews, Snelling delivers news updates on caregiver self-care and well home design ending each podcast with a wellness hack exercise for stress relief from her upcoming book, "Me Time Monday – Weekly Wellness for a Wonderful Caregiving Life."

"Recent studies show the emotional health of caregivers went into a downward spiral during the coronavirus pandemic with one survey reporting 80% of millennial and Gen Z caregivers are suffering from burnout," said Sherri Snelling, CEO, Caregiving Club and author of "A Cast of Caregivers – Celebrity Stories to Help You Prepare to Care." "The podcast offers an escape from stress and uncertainty by providing news caregivers need to know, innovative solutions that can help ease their emotional and financial burden, entertaining pop culture references and a self-care mini break at the end of each episode to help caregivers find calm in the chaos. Podcasts work perfectly for caregivers who need the time flexibility to listen on demand and via a mobile device.

Listeners can find "Caregiving Club On Air" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn as well as a video version on CaregivingClub.com.

Sherri Snelling is founder/CEO of Caregiving Club, a strategic consulting and content creation company with an expertise in caregiver wellness and well home design for employers, entrepreneurs and home design industry clients.

For more information, contact:

Tara Randolph

[email protected]

949-887-1903

SOURCE Caregiving Club