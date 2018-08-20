New Podcast, "Fired Up" Dives into Interviews with Famous People who Have Been Fired

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Available THIS WEEK on iTunes -- the new podcast from Cascade Media -- FiredUp!. FiredUp! is an honest conversation with high profile people from a variety of walks of life who have been fired from their jobs or faced a downturn, and managed to turn things around to achieve greatness. How I Built This meets Marc Maron's WTF in this engaging, inspirational and funny podcast of Industry Leading individuals vulnerably sharing about the Firings that ultimately sparked their Success.

Hosts Alex Weber (American Ninja Warrior, FX, MTV) and Matt Ritter (Duck Dynasty, Fat N' Furious, Comedy Central) have both been fired! Alex and Matt both come from Ivy League backgrounds and followed "The Path," Alex with Finance, Matt with Law, before taking the leap (read Fired) to follow their passions!

"That's the importance of this podcast, you need these low points to push you ahead." - Guest Jon Rudnitsky, former SNL cast member.

Fired Up! podcast can be found on iTunes and all podcast directories. Subscribe today!

About Matt Ritter

A graduate of Penn Law, Matt Riter recently trading big law for the big stage. Now he can be found both behind the camera and in front. Behind the camera, he co-created the MSNBC television series "Chained to My Ex", which premiered to rave reviews. In front of the camera, Matt is a host on AfterBuzz TV and recently hosted "Safe For Work" podcast on Wondery, which launched at #1 on iTunes.

About Alex Weber

Alex Weber has been Fired! Alex got fired by a Financial Firm after he pranked the company. Since then, Alex has followed his excitements to be a World Record Holder, Award-Winning Host for American Ninja Warrior, speak at TEDx events, and an International Lacrosse Pro and US Lacrosse Coach of the Year. Alex is also a Partner & Comedian for the secret comedy series, Don't Tell Comedy.

About Cascade Media

Cascade Media aspires to be the destination for high quality, engaging content not found anywhere else. Their collection of podcasts are drawn from a variety of genres, with an underlying theme of sophisticated edu-tainment. The expectation is listeners will laugh, learn, and get inspired.

