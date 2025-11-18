WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - A bold new voice is emerging in the world of cannabis and political discourse with the launch of Flowers & Tea, a groundbreaking podcast series and spirited spin-off of the popular Coffee & Cannabis™ platform. Rooted in the core themes of Politics, Pot, and Policy, Flowers & Tea offers a dynamic, female-centered roundtable experience unlike any other in the industry. The first episode airs November 26, 2025 in celebration of Green Wednesday, one of cannabis' biggest holidays of the year. Subsequent episodes will be released every other week on Wednesdays.

New Podcast Flowers & Tea Brings Women’s Voices to the Forefront of Cannabis, Politics, and Policy (CNW Group/Flowers & Tea Podcast)

"We created Flowers & Tea to uplift voices that are often overlooked in cannabis and political discourse," said Dr. Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez, Founder, Executive Producer, and Co-host. "This is about centering women's lived experiences, their expertise, and their impact — and doing so in a format that encourages bold, honest, and collaborative conversation."

Set apart from traditional interview-style formats, Flowers & Tea creates an engaging space for multi-perspective conversations between co-hosts and special guests. Rather than one-on-one interviews, guests' insights are interwoven into broader, real-time commentary on the latest cannabis developments and intersecting political and cultural issues.

At the heart of Flowers & Tea is a mission to amplify women's leadership and voices across the cannabis industry and beyond. Episodes are filmed in women-owned spaces, and the show consistently features women changemakers, advocates, policymakers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of cannabis, culture, and community.

"With President Trump recently stating he would consider looking at cannabis rescheduling, it's clear we're entering a new chapter in the national conversation," said Gretchen Gailey, Co-host. "But these moments — soundbites, headlines, policy pivots — often lack the voices of the women most affected by them. Flowers & Tea exists to change that. We're here to unpack what these shifts really mean, for our communities, for the industry, and for the future."

The founding co-hosts of Flowers & Tea bring together a powerhouse team of regional and national leaders:

Dr. Alyza Brevard Rodriguez – Founder & CEO, The Other Side Dispensary & Lounge + Founder/ EP, Coffee & Cannabis Podcast, New Jersey (North)

– Founder & CEO, The Other Side Dispensary & Lounge + Founder/ EP, Coffee & Cannabis Podcast, New Jersey (North) Gretchen Gailey – President, Project Champion, Washington, DC

– President, Project Champion, Washington, DC Jasmine Johnson –CEO, Gud Essence + Gud Supply, Florida

–CEO, Gud Essence + Gud Supply, Florida Danielle Drummond – Vice President of Social Equity for Ascend Wellness, Massachusetts

– Vice President of Social Equity for Ascend Wellness, Massachusetts Suzan Nickleson – Founder & CEO, Holistic Solutions, New Jersey (South)

With representation from across the country, the Flowers & Tea table reflects the diversity and richness of voices pushing for change in cannabis and policy today.

Each episode will delve into timely issues — from evolving cannabis legislation and equity in industry access, to cultural trends, grassroots advocacy, and the broader political climate impacting communities. By centering women's voices in these conversations, Flowers & Tea not only informs and educates but also elevates the public dialogue around justice, representation, and policy reform.

"Being a cannabis entrepreneur means navigating a constant maze of legal uncertainty, financial barriers, and social stigma — all while trying to build something meaningful," said Suzan Nickleson, Co-host. "This industry isn't for the faint of heart, especially for women, Veterans, and people of color. On Flowers & Tea, we're not just talking about the wins — we're breaking down the real struggles behind the headlines. From licensing nightmares to banking restrictions, we're creating a space where these challenges can be discussed openly and with purpose….and with a slight disruption," said Dr. Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez.

Flowers & Tea is currently in its pilot phase with this season sponsored by Ascend and King Pal sponsoring the product portion. Set to debut this fall, audiences can tune in via major streaming platforms, with visual episodes available on YouTube and other social media outlets. For more information and to listen to episodes, visit flowersandteapodcast.com

About Flowers & Tea

Flowers & Tea is a bold new podcast series rooted in Politics, Pot, and Policy, and a sister project of Coffee & Cannabis™. Designed as a roundtable conversation platform, the show centers the voices of women changemakers and industry leaders in cannabis, politics, and culture, fostering equity, influence, and impact.

