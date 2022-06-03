New Podcast from The Renew Democracy Initiative, Frontlines of Freedom with Pastor Evan Mawarire, Brings Together Dissidents from Oppressive Countries to Offer Inspirational Stories on the Fight for Democracy

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renew Democracy Initiative is an advocacy organization chaired by Garry Kasparov dedicated to pulling American democracy back from the brink and restoring its place as a global beacon for freedom. RDI is launching a new podcast, Frontlines of Freedom, led by Pastor Evan Mawarire.

Pastor Evan Mawarire is a Zimbabwean democracy activist who led the This Flag protest movement, mobilizing millions and ultimately contributing to the fall of Robert Mugabe's regime. Mawarire survived imprisonment and torture at the hands of the dictatorship, and was forced to flee Zimbabwe. Now located in the US, Mawarire will bring on a new guest each week who has also led a movement against an autocratic government in their struggle for freedom.

The podcast welcomes brave freedom advocates from across the world, who tell their stories of personal sacrifice in defending democracy. Through guests' real-life encounters, the conversations accentuate themes of hope, courage, resilience, strength, and the resolve of everyday people who believe that they have the power to overcome oppression. It is a first-of-its-kind show hosted by a political dissident and welcoming on other political dissidents as guests.

Frontlines of Freedom offers a human-level perspective on why someone would risk their life for democracy and why democracy is the only system that can uphold human rights. As autocrats grow more powerful and democracy struggles even in places where it is long established, these conversations show what's at stake in a world without democracy. Though these dissidents have faced the worst cruelty imaginable, together with Mawarire they share hopeful, inspirational stories to empower everyday individuals to find meaning in seemingly hopeless times.

"Without the voices of everyday people, democracy has little chance for survival," says Evan, "but as we ignite one heart at a time with stories of bravery and sacrifice, we invite listeners to act in defense of democracy. We light the resilient torch of hope that reminds us that it is possible, even in the darkest of times, for good to overcome evil."

Frontlines of Freedom will feature guests from Nigeria, Rwanda, Russia, Iran, Ukraine, and more. The first season's guests include: DJ Switch (Obianuju Catherine Udeh), Masih Alinejad, Leopoldo Lopez, Carine Kanimba, and many others.

The podcast will be published weekly on Substack and made available on all popular streaming platforms, such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

