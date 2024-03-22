New Podcast Highlights How American Women Won the Vote with Stories Along the National Votes for Women Trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Her March to Democracy … Stories Along the National Votes for Women Trail" has launched with the first 10 episodes on all streaming platforms and the hosting site: https://hermarchtodemocracy.buzzsprout.com/

The National Votes for Women Trail (https://nvwt.org) is a project of the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites (https://ncwhs.org). More than 2400 sites are posted on the NVWT and additions are welcome.

"As we get closer to 250th anniversary of the founding of America in 2026, we want to ensure that women's contributions, especially the nonviolent struggle to win the vote, are accessible. This podcast helps us to reach a wide audience with these amazing stories," said Paula F. Casey, NVWT Committee Chair who helped produce the podcast. She also co-founded the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Heritage Trail (https://tnwomansuffrageheritagetrail.com/?page_id=163).

CM Marihugh, public historian and interviewer, said, "Our collective history includes all the battles waged by citizens for a voice in American democracy. Our guests highlight the work of those who fought in the longest political campaign for the vote in the country's history. The National Votes for Women Trail tells the stories of these activists from all backgrounds who battled tirelessly to simply have representation in their government."

Podcast strategist Carl Richards, owner of Podcast Solutions Made Simple (https://podcastsolutionsmadesimple.com), said, "Such a rich history. So many great stories of courage and bravery. We are so blessed to be working with Paula and CM in bringing this integral part of our collective journey to life!"

More episodes are upcoming.

