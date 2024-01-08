New Podcast "Necessary Tomorrows" Offers Hopeful Visions of the Future

Doha Debates, Al Jazeera and leading authors team up for audio series that presents three possible tomorrows and the real-world inspirations behind them

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Necessary Tomorrows," a podcast from Doha Debates combining science fiction and documentary to envision hopeful futures, debuts today on Al Jazeera Podcasts . The series is Doha Debates' first collaboration with Imposter Media , Wolf at the Door Studios and Al Jazeera.

"Necessary Tomorrows," presented in science fiction and narrative nonfiction episode pairs, envisions three possible futures that are within our power to create. In the sci-fi episodes, acclaimed authors Christopher Brown, Deji Bryce Olukotun and Quelemia Sparrow envision futures that seem impossible in 2024: animals have the rights of humans, capitalism is banned in outer space and AI has become our kin. In the nonfiction episodes, listeners not only meet the writers behind these futures, but the activists, scientists and researchers working in the present day to turn fiction into fact.

Hosting the series is "Ursula," an AI instructor from 2065 who presents the listener with these hopeful visions in order to ease their anxiety about what's to come.

In the first episode, "The Last Impala," award-winning sci-fi novelist Brown ("Tropic of Kansas," "Rule of Capture," "Failed State") presents a 2065 courtroom drama inspired by a real-world legal movement in which nature is granted the same rights as humans. The episode follows Wanida Chao, a reluctant lawyer defending a climate refugee who has been accused of not only murdering an antelope, but an entire ecosystem.

Its companion nonfiction episode features activist Susana Alamanza and her real-world fight for environmental justice in Austin, Texas, and Jack Fiander (Yakama Nation), an attorney for the Sauk-Suiattle Tribe who sued the city of Seattle on behalf of salmon in 2022.

The other fictional episodes of "Necessary Tomorrows" also speculate on how contemporary issues will play out in the 2060s. Novelist Olukotun ("After the Flare," "Nigerians in Space") explores a future where a jackpot of asteroid-derived cobalt is able to transition Earth to 100% renewable energy. Indigenous playwright, director and actor Sparrow imagines that a revered AI trained on the traditional knowledge of the Musqueam Nation is kidnapped to work in a Canadian theme park.

Directing the series and producing for Imposter Media is Brett Gaylor, a Peabody-winning documentarian whose works include immersive and cross-platform media like the interactive documentary "Discriminator" and the TV documentary/web series "The Internet of Everything."

"With 'Necessary Tomorrows,' we tried to avoid depicting dystopian futures that imagine what would happen if the world ended," said Gaylor. "There's enough of that in science fiction. Instead, we dreamed—with an amazing set of collaborators—about what it would take for the world not to. With Doha Debates, Wolf at the Door, and Al Jazeera, we're using the creative potential of audio storytelling to build the capacity for hope."

Through its podcasts, films, live debates and educational content, Doha Debates aims to bridge differences, build consensus and find solutions to urgent global issues. This is the organization's first partnership with Al Jazeera Podcasts.

"We are always looking for new ways to inform our audience and expand our offer of shows beyond daily news," said Carlos Van Meek, Al Jazeera Digital's Director of Innovation and Programs. "We are excited about this partnership and how this podcast uses sci-fi and fact to reflect on our possible future."

Amjad Atallah, managing director of Doha Debates, added: "This series uses science fiction to tackle some of today's most critical global issues through the lens of bold new storytelling. We hope it sparks lively discussions about how we build a better world."

Fiction episodes of "Necessary Tomorrows" air on Mondays and nonfiction episodes air on Fridays. The podcast can be heard on all major podcast platforms and at aj.audio/nt1.

About Doha Debates

Doha Debates believes the world will be a better place if we make room to listen to and understand all sides of an issue and seek consensus together. As divisions on social, geopolitical, scientific and other issues become more entrenched, people retreat into echo chambers and refuse to listen to a spectrum of perspectives. We believe that positive, meaningful change only happens when we build bridges among a diversity of viewpoints.

Even on the most complex and divisive problems, with the right tools, empathy, and determination, we can learn from each other and walk away with a more robust and nuanced understanding of an issue. Inspired by Majlis-style debates, which creates a welcoming space for discussion of diverse views, we engage with young people from every region and country who are invested in solving urgent global issues. Through our programming and content, Doha Debates provides intellectual and practical tools to empower a new generation of leaders who can bridge divides and resolve differences. Learn more at DohaDebates.com .

About Al Jazeera Podcasts

Since 2017, Al Jazeera Podcasts has pioneered global daily news and news commentary shows in the audio world, competing directly with some of the most popular US and UK-based news outlets. As such, we received praise for our ability to cover international news, focusing on how they affect the Global South with quality reporting and storytelling for English-speaking audiences. Al Jazeera Podcasts' shows have won multiple accolades, including the Online Journalism Awards, the Signal Awards, the Lovie Awards, the Anthem Awards, the Gracies, Shorty Awards, and the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

About Imposter Media

Imposter Media is the documentary studio of Brett Gaylor. His recent releases are "Fortune!", an AR documentary released at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and "Discriminator," an interactive film that had its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. His 2020 documentary "The Internet of Everything" broadcast in more than 20 countries and was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award. His interactive series "Do Not Track" is the recipient of the International Documentary Association award for best nonfiction series, the 2016 Peabody Award and the Prix Gemaux for Best Interactive Series. His short "OK Google" animated a year of his son Rowan's accidental voice searches and received the 2019 Webby Award. His 2009 feature "Rip! A Remix Manifesto" was the recipient of audience choice prizes at festivals from Amsterdam to South Africa, broadcast in 20 countries, and seen by millions of people worldwide on Netflix, Hulu and The Pirate Bay.

About Wolf at the Door Studios

Wolf at the Door is a creative studio that develops and produces premium narrative fiction. The company has produced audio drama for companies including Warner Brothers, DC Comics, iHeart Media, Spotify, Wondery, Blumhouse, Shondaland, and directed top voice talent such as Toni Collette, Corey Hawkins, Snoop Dogg, Gina Rodriguez, Winston Duke, and Hasan Minhaj. Their first original production, "The Imperfection," premiered in the inaugural podcast section of the 2021 Tribeca Festival and was nominated for Podcast of the Year and Best Fiction Writing at the Ambie Awards; the project is currently in development as a television show. Their podcast "The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen" won Tribeca's Fiction Audio Storytelling Award in 2023. They also produced "Batman Unburied," which topped Spotify's worldwide charts and was translated into 11 languages. Wolf at the Door is committed to elevating underrepresented talent both above and below the line and is a certified minority-owned business.

