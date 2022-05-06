NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS CHILDHOOD TRAUMA SURVIVOR JESSIE BUTTAFUOCO

"In 1992 the only people that had pagers were doctors and hookers." - Jessie Buttafuoco Tweet this

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and healing. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least 1 traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health. This podcast directly takes on these issues and delivers life-saving life skills:

Featuring real events about real experiences

Guests not only survived trauma but are now thriving

Inspiring conversations about how to reclaim one's life

Listeners learn practical tips to move forward

Podcast builds a community of survivors and thrivers

Dr. Bell is a sociologist and economist who specializes in disaster recovery projects. "Trauma recovery is not a solo exercise," says Dr. Randall Bell, author of the bestselling book, Post-Traumatic Thriving.

Ms. Tanya Brown, MA is the author of Finding Peace Amid the Chaos. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.

Available on every major podcast platform.

SOURCE Landmark Research Group LLC